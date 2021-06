(Wayne County, IN)--Wayne County’s Monday-to-Monday total of Covid-19 cases was 49. The number of weekly cases has held very steady for the last two and a half months. Since the first week of March, Wayne County has never less than 30 or more than 50 cases in any single week. Other area counties are also seeing steady numbers – just not as high. Since March 1, Union County has seen between four and ten cases every week. Fayette County has had between five and 20 cases every week since March 1.