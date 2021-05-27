Microplastic in angling baits as a cryptic source of contamination in European freshwaters

Drug resistance has been partly driven by the overuse of antimicrobials in agricultural animal feed. Better understanding of antibiotic resistance in bovine gut is needed to assess its potential effects based on metagenomic approach and analysis. In this study, we collected 40 fecal samples to explore drug resistance derived from antibiotic use in the bacterial community by an analysis of the diversities and differences of antibiotic-resistant genes (ARGs) in the gut microbiota from yak, beef, and dairy cattle. Overall, 1688 genes were annotated, including 734 ARG subtypes. The ARGs were related to tetracyclines, quinolones, β-lactam, and aminoglycosides, in accordance with the antibiotics widely used in the clinic for humans or animals. The emergence, prevalence, and differences in resistance genes in the intestines of yaks, beef, and dairy cattle may be caused by the selective pressure of different feeding patterns, where yaks were raised without antibiotics for growth promotion. In addition, the abundance of ARGs in yak was lower than in beef and dairy cattle, whereas the abundance of integron, a kind of mobile genetic elements (MGEs) was higher in yaks than those in beef and dairy cattle. Furthermore, the results of this study could provide the basis for a comprehensive profile of various ARGs among yak, beef, and dairy cattle in future.