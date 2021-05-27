Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Four distinct Northeast US heat wave circulation patterns and associated mechanisms, trends, and electric usage

By Laurie Agel, Mathew Barlow, Christopher Skinner, Frank Colby, Judah Cohen
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNpj Climate and Atmospheric Science volume 4, Article number: 31 (2021) Cite this article. Northeastern US heat waves have usually been considered in terms of a single circulation pattern, the high-pressure circulation typical of most heat waves occurring in other parts of the world. However, k-means clustering analysis from 1980–2018 shows there are four distinct patterns of Northeast heat wave daily circulation, each of which has its own seasonality, heat-producing mechanisms (associated moisture, subsidence, and temperature advection), and impact on electricity demand. Monthly analysis shows statistically-significant positive trends occur in late summer for two of the patterns and early summer for a third pattern, while the fourth pattern shows a statistically significant negative trend in early summer. These results demonstrate that heat waves in a particular geographic area can be initiated and maintained by a variety of mechanisms, resulting in heat wave types with distinct impacts and potential links to climate change, and that pattern analysis is an effective tool to distinguish these differences.

www.nature.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latent Heat#Heat Stress#Heat Indices#Extreme Weather#Environmental Impacts#Summer Heat#T J Shaw#Noaa#P C Broccoli#Us Northeast#T W Pryor#R Legras#Iso New England#Google#Peterson Type#Nasa#Atmospheric Sciences#Ghcn#New York Iso#New England Control Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentAOL Corp

Heat wave to give way to 'downright chilly' conditions in Northeast

The past two weekends were a night and day difference in the northeastern United States. Following record cold, dreary and generally miserable weather that marred the Memorial Day holiday weekend at the end of May, the first weekend of June brought widespread heat and humidity as the early stages of the region's first heat wave of 2021 baked the region.