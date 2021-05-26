Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vancouver, WA

A car struck and injured 35-year-old Matthew P Turner on SR 14 east of I-205 interchange (Vancouver, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlFUh_0aD5l8YM00

On late Monday night, a car hit and injured 35-year-old Matthew P Turner of Eugene on State Route 14 in Vancouver.

Washington State Patrol reported that a 2003 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on SR 14 at about 11:45 p.m. when it took Exit 8. While exiting the highway, the Civic struck a pedestrian who was in one of the exit lanes. On arrival, emergency crews took the pedestrian to Peace Health Southwest Medical Center. Authorities mentioned that the extent of his injuries and his current condition are unknown at this time.

As per reports, Turner was walking in a lane of travel that caused the crash. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a part in the accident. The driver of the Civic did not suffer any injuries, but the car was wrecked.

An investigation is underway.

May 26, 2021

Source: kptv.com

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Traffic
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Washington State Patrol#Police Report#Emergency Crews#Wa#State Route 14#Valiant Advocates#Walking#Honda Civic#Authorities#Medical#Kptv Com#Sibling#Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Travel
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Kent, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle collision killed 1 person in Kent (Kent, WA)

On Tuesday, a 50-year-old man lost his life after colliding with a semi-truck in Kent. According to the police, a 50-year-old man on the scooter was driving at about 2 p.m. and seen weaving in and out of traffic. A semi-truck turned onto Washington Avenue South from West Meeker Street when the scooter driver failed to see him and crashed into the semi.