A car struck and injured 35-year-old Matthew P Turner on SR 14 east of I-205 interchange (Vancouver, WA)

On late Monday night, a car hit and injured 35-year-old Matthew P Turner of Eugene on State Route 14 in Vancouver.

Washington State Patrol reported that a 2003 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on SR 14 at about 11:45 p.m. when it took Exit 8. While exiting the highway, the Civic struck a pedestrian who was in one of the exit lanes. On arrival, emergency crews took the pedestrian to Peace Health Southwest Medical Center. Authorities mentioned that the extent of his injuries and his current condition are unknown at this time.

As per reports, Turner was walking in a lane of travel that caused the crash. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a part in the accident. The driver of the Civic did not suffer any injuries, but the car was wrecked.

An investigation is underway.

May 26, 2021

Source: kptv.com

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.