Yakima, WA

25-year-old Julian Armas killed in head-on collision on State Route 823 (Yakima, WA)

By Alex Arman
Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 18 days ago
On Monday, a head-on collision claimed life of a 25-year-old Julian Armas of Prosser on State Route 823.

The fatal two-vehicle incident took place minutes after 7 p.m. near Pomona Road. Officers said Armas took an unsafe lane change, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with another car head-on. The other vehicle’s driver was rushed to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and there is no word on his current condition. It remains unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the incident. Authorities have not released any other details regarding the crash.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

May 26, 2021

Nationwide Report

