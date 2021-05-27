Cancel
Vero Beach, FL

As pandemic wanes, hunger for quality takeout remains

By Stephanie LaBaff
veronews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe island’s gourmet markets were in the right place at the right time when the pandemic shutdowns hit last year, uniquely positioned to fill a sudden hunger for high-quality takeout food. Business boomed during 2020, and market owners and managers say demand has stayed strong through the 2021 winter season.

veronews.com
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
West Melbourne, FLwestmelbourne.org

Indian River Lagoon Report Card 2021

The Marine Resources Council (MRC) is hosting a virtual, as well as in-person, release of the 3rd annual Indian River Lagoon Health Report Card on Thursday, June 3rd. Two sessions are available, 12 pm lunch session as well as a 6:30 pm dinner session. Each session will be streamed as a live webinar. Pre-registration is required to receive the zoom link.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Coming Up! Catch some family fun at ‘Take a Kid Fishing’

Take the whole family out into the great weather at Saturday’s “Take a Kid Fishing” event hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Vero-Treasure Coast. The two-hour event begins 9 a.m. on the pier from the Barber Bridge fishing catwalk. Organizers supply tackle, bait, prizes and even lunch. Chris Woodruff, owner of Vero Tackle and Water Sports, helps with the event every year. He said people are eager to do this and that it’s fun for everyone. “I’m surprised how many people show up,” Woodruff said. “They almost completely cover the pier here. It’s fantastic to see.” Woodruff’s business usually donates bait for the event. The event organizers are well prepared with a trailer, rods and guides to help families get started. The most common fish to be caught are mangrove snapper and sheepshead. The fish are just big enough to give the kids a good fight, Woodruff said. “They do really well,” Woodruff said. “A lot of times, it’s a kid’s first fish.” So, yes, make sure you bring your camera along as well. Making this even more appealing, the event is free. The location is ideal with benches and some shade. It gets everybody involved. “Take a Kid Fishing” registration begins 8:15 a.m. Entry is free, but limited to the first 100 families signing up. Prizes are awarded for each age bracket and a special prize is awarded for the ugliest fish. The free lunch will be served 11 a.m. to noon. This is designed for children 5 to 12 years of age. Adult supervision required. Masks are also required. Call 772-234-9585 or verokiwanis.com. Vero Tackle and Water Sports is at 3321 Bridge Plaza Dr., Vero Beach.
cw34.com

Vero Beach tour gives up close look at sea turtle nesting

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new tour in Vero Beach lets people get up close and personal with sea turtles to learn more about them. “In our county, we average about 8,000 sea turtle nests a year, which is a really significant number,” said Kendra Cope, the founder of Coastal Connections.
Vero Beach, FLtreasurecoast.com

Get Ready for the Vero Beach Seafood Festival

Vero Beach, FL –Bring your appetite to the Vero Beach Seafood Festival at Riverside Park in Vero Beach, May 15th and 16th for some delicious seafood and tropical drinks. The Vero Beach Seafood Festival will showcase a wide selection of seafood vendors to choose from serving up some mouthwatering dishes including lobster, crabs, shrimp, fish, conch, and more. In addition, there will be plenty of non-seafood menu selections for the landlubbers.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Kiwanis crew gives Youth Guidance building a facelift

“This is what it’s like to come together and get things done,” said Richard Schlitt, who recently led a crew of 70 Vero Beach Youth in Action teens and 25 adult members of the Kiwanis Club of Vero-Treasure Coast as they painted the outside of the Youth Guidance Mentoring Academy building.
Indian River County, FLveronews.com

Support native plant gardens at the Indian River County Administration Complex

Support native plant gardens at the Indian River County Administration Complex at May 18th County Commission meeting. An exciting new initiative is planting model native gardens at the entrance to the Indian River County Administrative Building A to demonstrate to the public the beauty and value of native plants in our environment, a model for everyone’s public and private spaces. In discussions with Jason Brown, County administrator, and Rich Szpyrka, Director of Public Works, Rich suggested two small gardens near Building A main entrance to get the most folks to see it when entering the building. In November, in discussing this, the County Commission recommended using a professional landscape architect plan the gardens. We have selected one of the best landscape architects, Stephanie Dunn, Senior Designer, Cadence, in Ft Lauderdale who specializes in professional native urban design for businesses and governments. Ms. Dunn demonstrated her expertise as the keynote speaker at the Florida Native Plant Society State meeting and at our 2020 Transforming Landscapes for Sustainable Future conference.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Pierone in forefront of local COVID-19 research, treatment

When the coronavirus came knocking on Vero’s door, Dr. Gerald Pierone, chief medical officer of Whole Family Health Center, was ready to jump into action. A board-certified internist and infectious disease specialist, Dr. Pierone was no stranger to deadly viruses, having been deeply involved in AIDS studies and treatment for decades. COVID-19 was a new challenge and call to action that he was ready to answer. Since his practice was already a part of an organization called ACT (Aids Clinical Trials), it took only a few changes to the infrastructure to begin tackling COVID-19.
Orchid, FLveronews.com

Orchid Island 5K runs ‘UP’ an $18K score for nonprofit

In April, members of the Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club participated in a hybrid version of their 19th annual 5K Walk/Run, with the club’s fitness and wellness committee selecting United Against Poverty of Indian River County to be the recipient of the proceeds this year. Participants included more than...
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Summer Camp at the Environmental Learning Center

VERO BEACH — The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) is offering a new hands-on, feet wet Lagoon Island Adventure Camp for summer 2021. Each week starting June 2 and running through August 6, the ELC’s lagoon island campus in Vero Beach and the surrounding Indian River Lagoon will offer an adventure land for kids entering 1st grade to 6th grade.
Indian River County, FLveronews.com

ELC fundraising drive

Nothing could have prepared the staff and volunteers for the challenges faced by the Environmental Learning Center after March 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Doors were abruptly closed. Parking lots suddenly were empty. The boats remained tied to their docks. The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) became eerily still, absent from the daily activity of staff, students, and volunteers. There was no sound of children laughing or of our nature guides leading inquisitive guests through our lush campus. The phones went silent and our doors remained locked. But not for long.
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach artists exhibit "Art in Public Places"

VERO BEACH — Since 2015, the Cultural Council of Indian River County has been exhibiting art by local artists in four Vero Beach venues. The Indian River County Courthouse, the Indian River County Administration Complex, the Intergenerational Recreation Center, and the Vero Beach Regional Airport all give artists the opportunity to exhibit their art, while the public enjoys their creativity.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

In Memory: May 13

Dorothy M. Coakley, 97, of Vero Beach died May 11, 2021 at Palm Garden of Vero Beach. Dorothy was born September 4, 1923 in Eastport, Maine and was a resident of Vero Beach. She is survived by her son Joe and daughter in law, Judy Coakley also of Vero Beach.
veronews.com

McKee Botanical Garden to participate in Blue Star Museum Program

MCKEE BOTANICAL GARDEN TO PARTICIPATE IN BLUE STAR MUSEUM PROGRAM. McKee Botanical Garden will offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer. [VERO BEACH, FL – MAY 11, 2021] – McKee Botanical Garden announces it will join museums nationwide in participating in the Blue Star Museums Program. This program provides free admission to our nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families this summer. The 2021 program launches on Saturday, May 15, 2021, Armed Forces Day, and will end on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Military can find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.