K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

The New BTS x McDonald’s Meal Comes With a Supersize Quantity of Merch. The response to Travis Scott’s McDonald’s meal—that includes a brisk resale economic system and ingredient shortages at some McD’s eating places—felt seismic. However the chain’s newest partnership, with world-dominating South Korean supergroup BTS (name it BTS x McDonald’s) is designed to make the earlier fanfare appear like small, French-fried potatoes. The partnership, which launched Might 26, has been frying-oil sizzling. In Indonesia, McDonald’s franchises had been compelled to simply cease taking orders and pack issues up for the day as a result of demand for the meal was so overwhelming. Items of the special-edition purple packaging alone are reselling for multiples of the meal’s value, whereas some followers are working exhausting to protect the baggage and sauce lids in pristine situation.