Silversea Cruises has announced it will begin sailing in Alaska and Iceland starting this July, with new itineraries available for purchase on June 7. The cruise line is able to sail in Alaska with the passage of the U.S. Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, which allows cruise lines to bypass Canada when they cruise. The Silver Muse will begin 10- and 11-day round-trip itineraries from Seattle on July 29, sailing to see the Sawyer Glacier, Mendenhall Glacier, Ketchikan, Juneau, Wrangell, Skagway and Sitka. Itineraries will become available June 7.