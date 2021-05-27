Cancel
Boston, MA

Janey backs long-term outdoor dining in Boston

By State House News Service
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposal to extend outdoor dining allowances initially put in place as a pandemic response, Boston Mayor Kim Janey said her administration will work to make expanded outdoor dining a long-term staple in her city. “This has been a lifeline for our restaurants and...

