Technology that predicts protein stability is released by UK university spin-out company

By University of Bath
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cutting-edge digital tool that will make it cheaper, safer and faster for pharmaceutical companies to predict protein stability—a vital step in the development of new medicines—is being rolled out by scientists from the UK's University of Bath through their spin-out company, BLOC Labs. The tool, launched this week, will...

phys.org
#Protein Quality#Drugs#Technology Development#Technology Companies#Research Laboratories#Financial Technology#University Of Bath#Bloc Labs#Mabs#Npl#The Biochemical Journal#Bloc Laboratories Ltd#Protein Stability#Uk#Map Protein Structure#Company#Stable Proteins#Pharmaceutical Companies#Natural Antibodies#Monoclonal Antibodies
