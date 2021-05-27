Cancel
Video Games

Starfield – What is Going on With It?

By Ravi Sinha
gamingbolt.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been said already but it’s funny how momentum can shift in an instant for games like Starfield. In November 2020, director Todd Howard claimed that a reveal was still a ways off. Fast forward to just a few months later and you could swear that the space-themed RPG which had no official gameplay footage or details thus far was releasing this year. What exactly happened? How did Starfield go from being a title card at E3 2018 to an actual game? Is it releasing this year, next year or the year after?

gamingbolt.com
Related
Video GamesIGN

Jason Schreier Discusses Why He Thinks the Video Game Industry Needs to 'Press Reset' – IGN Unfiltered #58

Welcome to IGN Unfiltered, our regularly occurring interview series where we sit down with the best, brightest, and most fascinating minds in the video game industry. (Catch up on the other 50-plus episodes here.) My guest this episode is games media investigative reporter Jason Schreier, who's written a new book called Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry. The former Kotaku and current Bloomberg reporter talks about the perils of the game industry in his experience reporting on it, from crunch to studio instability and more, as well as what might be done about it to make the industry a healthier, more sustainable place for its many thousands of talented developers.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

‘Press Reset’ is a brilliant book that shines light on game developers’ struggles

Video game companies are notoriously secretive, especially when compared to other entertainment industries like film or television. While studios’ film slates are often publicly mapped out for years, and reports will usually come out to shed light on Hollywood‘s behind-the-scenes production turmoil, you’ll be hard-pressed to know much about a given game outside of the marketing plan its publisher has meticulously crafted.
Video GamesWired

Making Video Games Is Not a Dream Job

Working at a video game company might seem like the perfect job, but Bloomberg News reporter Jason Schreier says the reality is far from ideal. “It is not really an industry that treats people well,” Schreier says in Episode 466 of the Geek’s Guide to the Galaxy podcast. “It’s not an industry that is stable or well-paid. It’s also an industry that has tons and tons of supply and not a lot of demand. So it’s not the most ideal place to work.”
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Starfield Teased for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Earlier today, Microsoft announced that they would be holding their Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13. While they didn’t exactly tell us what games would be shown off during the event, they did provide a teaser image featuring some very recognizable characters, more so from the Halo universe. However, for those familiar with Bethesda’s new project, Starfield, it would appear that some of its artwork can also be spotted in the teaser image.
Books & LiteratureGotGame

Book Review | Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry

Video game development can be an incredibly arduous venture. It can also be very rewarding, both monetarily and artistically. Currently valued over 150 billion dollars, the industry has come a long way from its humble beginnings. In his newly released second book, Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry, author Jason Schreier takes an in-depth look at these various aspects. He also reveals what happens when developers are hit with a sudden studio closure, and where they go from there.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Starfield E3 2021 Teaser Artwork Has Been Fully Revealed

Starfield is one of the rumored games for the Xbox E3 2021 showcase later in June. We can now look at its artwork in full detail. Starfield was teased in the official artwork for E3 2021. The tease matched the original reveal of the game that showed a planet and fans were quick to spot it when the artwork was released.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Press Reset Review: A Somberly Important Read

Some titles might seem weirdly on point, but Press Reset has no equally perfect title. That phrase is universally recognized as “this is beyond repair, we need to start over.” In many ways, that is Jason Schreier’s core message: the gaming industry needs to be completely rebuilt. This is Schreier’s...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

What to expect from the Microsoft + Bethesda E3 showcase

Two of E3's biggest press conferences are now fused into one. With all of Microsoft's studio acquisitions in recent years, its annual Xbox event was already shaping up to be the Captain Planet of E3 conferences. (I'm not sure which studio is which planeteer, but surely Double Fine is Heart, right?) If any element was missing before, adding Bethesda to the ranks definitely changed that. By their powers combined, this year's event could easily be the biggest of the summer.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

E3 2021: Our predictions for the Xbox and Bethesda showcase

If you enjoy games, E3 is like birthday party that lasts nearly a week. It’s when we find out what delights the major publishers have planned for us over the next 12 months or so. Developers and publishers finally get to lift the veil on their hard work and show us what they have been doing. E3 is going to be very different this year, as due to the pandemic everything is going to be online. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be lots to get excited about. Over the next few days, leading up to the event, we’re going to share our predictions for what could be announced at the big shows. First up, here are our predictions on what will be announced at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Naraka: Bladepoint Will Take the Stage at E3 2021

Developer 24 Entertainment has officially announced that Naraka: Bladepoint will be at E3 2021. This medieval Japanese-inspired Battle Royale game will receive a full 10-minute segment dedicated to it in the June 13th NetEase show and then another segment in the PC Gaming Show later that same day. Fans will probably get to see more gameplay footage from a build closer to the final version, which will be especially nice in the wake of the first and highly successful Naraka: Bladepoint open beta. A second open beta will be announced at the event, as will the game’s final release date. According to the press release, the second open beta will be held this summer, so fans of Battle Royales may want to leave some room on their calendars.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Bandai Namco Denies Scarlet Nexus Will Launch On Xbox Game Pass

There was a rumour flying around earlier this week courtesy of VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, who suggested that he thought he'd heard Scarlet Nexus was launching into Xbox Game Pass, but that has been denied by Bandai Namco. In a response to Video Games Chronicle, a spokesperson for the company had...
Video GamesGamespot

Bayonetta 3: What We Want At E3 2021

Bayonetta 3 highly anticipated heading into E3 201, as it was first announced as a Nintendo Switch exclusive back at The Game Awards 2017 more than three years ago, and since then, we've received ports of the first two games for Switch but basically no news on Bayonetta's long-awaited third game. Platinum Games has confirmed it's still in development, but much like Metroid Prime 4, the Nintendo Switch game remains a complete mystery. That's why we're crossing our fingers for a big re-reveal at E3 2021 during the Nintendo Direct presentation, and here's what we hope to see from the game.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Capcom confirms 4 games set to appear at its E3 showcase

Capcom has announced details of its E3 2021 showcase, which be held on Monday June 14. Viewable on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, the event will begin at 2.30pm PT / 5.30pm ET / 10.30pm BST and offer news on the company’s “latest games lineup” including The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village.
Video Gamesprotocol.com

E3 2021 is Microsoft’s make-or-break moment for Xbox

Welcome to Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games. This week: Microsoft gears up to headline E3 once again, PS5 gets another exclusive with the new Ratchet & Clank and Facebook scoops up a Roblox-like platform. The Big Story. E3 2021 is Microsoft's make-or-break moment for...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Valve will be at E3 2021 via the PC Gaming Show

It’s certainly exciting whenever there’s a story about a renowned developer like Valve. While there may not be much to talk about, Valve will still be at E3 2021, years after its last E3 appearance. This was announced at PC Gamer, which is the main organizer of the PC Gaming Show.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Bethesda E3 2021 Predictions: Will Starfield finally be revealed?

Bethesda’s E3 2021 reveals are hard to predict since its showcase is now part of the larger Xbox E3 conference, but there are a few things we’re almost positive to see. The biggest question is whether Bethesda will have part of the Xbox show dedicated to its upcoming titles or whether they’ll be interspersed throughout. Alternatively, each of the ZeniMax studios may be treated as a separate entity by Microsoft. Still, we’ll be grouping our predictions according to their former structure.