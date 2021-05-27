Starfield – What is Going on With It?
It’s been said already but it’s funny how momentum can shift in an instant for games like Starfield. In November 2020, director Todd Howard claimed that a reveal was still a ways off. Fast forward to just a few months later and you could swear that the space-themed RPG which had no official gameplay footage or details thus far was releasing this year. What exactly happened? How did Starfield go from being a title card at E3 2018 to an actual game? Is it releasing this year, next year or the year after?gamingbolt.com