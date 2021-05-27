Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Atlas of malaria parasite gene activity provides new targets for drugs and vaccines

By Imperial College London
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have mapped in fine detail the genetic changes malaria parasites go through as they prepare to infect people. The atlas maps the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum in unprecedented cellular detail as it develops inside a mosquito and prepares to infect humans through a bite. This detailed investigation could lead to new ways to block key stages in the parasite's development and prevent transmission through future drugs or vaccines.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parasites#Genes#Disease Control#Infection Control#Imperial College London#Nature Communications#Transcriptomes#The University Of Glasgow#Malaria Parasite#Malaria Disease#Malaria Infection#Malaria Control#Antimalarial Drugs#Improving Vaccines#Gene Surveillance#Protective Vaccines#Gene Expression#Plasmodium Cell Biology#Human Cells#Species
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
ScienceScience Now

Variable malaria susceptibility

The development of effective malaria vaccines has been hampered by substantial geographic variability in immunity to the pathogen, Plasmodium falciparum. These differences likely result from the combined effects of genetics and environment. de Jong et al. experimentally infected both malaria-naïve Europeans and Africans known to have variable susceptibilities to malaria with P. falciparum. Using mass cytometry, RNA sequencing, and machine learning, the authors developed profiles for circulating immune cells both before and after inoculation. Before infection, an enhanced activation state of both innate and adaptive immune cells correlated with protection. After infection, African patients with controlled parasitemia responded more rapidly, with enhanced levels of distinct subsets of immune cells, including CD4+ T cells, innate-like T cells, and plasmacytoid dendritic cells.
ScienceScience Daily

The viruses in our genes: When activated, they damage brain development

Helmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. Researchers have been able to prove for the first time that activation of distinct human endogenous retroviruses, which are part of our genome, impair brain development dramatically. This finding could help to advance research into therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The study originated from an international collaboration led by Helmholtz Zentrum München.
ScienceScience Friday

Can A New Vaccine Put An End To Malaria?

The World Health Organization estimates that every two minutes, a child somewhere in the world dies of malaria. As of 2018, the parasite-induced disease kills a total of more than 400,000 people every year—most of them children under the age of five in sub-Saharan Africa. While the quest for a...
ScienceGood News Network

Landmark Malaria Vaccine is 77% Effective, Tackling One of World’s Biggest Killers of Young Children

Mosquitoes are one of the deadliest animals on the planet because they spread yellow fever, dengue, encephalitis, and malaria, which killed 400,000 people in 2019. Now, clinical trials of the promising R21 vaccine in Burkina Faso may be an effective tool against the disease, as it triggers the body’s immune system to attack the parasite—and has been 77% effective in phase 2 trials.
ScienceWorld Health Organization

WHO issues new guidance for research on genetically modified mosquitoes to fight malaria and other vector-borne diseases

New guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) sets essential standards to inform future research and development on genetically modified mosquitoes, particularly in addressing issues relating to ethics, safety, affordability and effectiveness. Malaria and other vector-borne diseases, including dengue and Zika, affect millions globally. More than 400 000 people a...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Activity-regulated cytoskeleton-associated protein/activity-regulated gene 3.1 (Arc/Arg3.1) enhances dendritic cell vaccination in experimental melanoma

Oncoimmunology. 2021 May 14;10(1):1920739. doi: 10.1080/2162402X.2021.1920739. Dendritic cell (DC) vaccination has proven to be an effective and safe adjuvant for cancer immunotherapies. As the presence of DCs within the tumor microenvironment promotes adaptive antitumor immunity, enhancement of DC migration toward the tumor microenvironment following DC vaccination might represent one possible approach to increase its therapeutic efficacy. While recent findings suggest the activity-regulated cytoskeleton-associated protein/activity-regulated gene 3.1 (Arc/Arg3.1) as critical regulator of DC migration in the context of autoimmune diseases, we aimed to investigate the impact of Arc/Arg3.1 expression for DC-based cancer vaccines. To this end, DC migration capacity as well as the induction of T cell-mediated antitumor immunity was assessed in an experimental B16 melanoma model with Arc/Arg3.1-/- and Arc/Arg3.1-expressing BMDCs applied as a subcutaneous vaccine. While antigen presentation on DCs was critical for unleashing effective T cell mediated antitumor immune responses, Arc/Arg3.1 expression enhanced DC migration toward the tumor and secondary lymphoid organs. Moreover, Arc/Arg3.1-expressing BMDCs shape the tumor immune microenvironment by facilitating tumor recruitment of antigen-specific effector T cells. Thus, Arc/Arg3.1 may represent a novel therapeutic target in DCs in order to increase the therapeutic efficacy of DC vaccination.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Newsweek

COVID Vaccine Push Produced 9 New Billionaires, Nonprofit Says in Call to End Drug Monopolies

The push to develop and distribute vaccines against the coronavirus has created nine new billionaires, according to a nonprofit group pushing to end drug monopolies. The People's Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of organizations and activists, said in a press release Thursday that the newfound billionaires gained their wealth "thanks to the excessive profits pharmaceutical corporations with monopolies on COVID vaccines are making."
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

HLA-DRB1, IRF5, and CD28 gene polymorphisms in Egyptian patients with rheumatoid arthritis: susceptibility and disease activity

This study was established to assess the effects of IRF5 rs10488631 and CD28 rs1980422 single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and HLA-DRB1 shared epitope (SE) allele on the prognosis and disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients. A total of 150 RA patients and 150 healthy controls were genotyped for the selected SNPs by real-time PCR. HLA-DRB1 SE was determined using LAB Type SSO Class II DRB1 typing. Our results suggest that HLA-DRB1, CD28, and IRF5 significantly discriminated (p < 0.001) RA patients and healthy controls (OR of single HLA-DRB1 SE allele = 2.431, CI = 1.467–4.027, OR of two SE alleles = 11.152, CI = 2.479–50.159), (OR of CD28 risk allele C = 2.794, 95% CI = 1.973–3.956) and (OR of IRF5 risk allele C = 4.925, CI = 3.26–7.439). Rheumatoid factor (RF) seropositivity was associated with HLA-DRB1 SE (p < 0.001) and IRF5 risk allele (p < 0.001). ACPA was significantly associated only with IRF5 risk allele (p < 0.001). A better response to methotrexate therapy was found in HLA-DRB1 SE non-carriers, and CD28 TT patients. This study demonstrated associations of HLA-DRB1 SE, CD28, and IRF5 with the risk of RA. HLA-DRB1 SE and CD28 rs1980422 can be used as predictors of methotrexate therapy response.
CancerScience Daily

Chemical changes to peptide siRNA-carrier enhance gene silencing for future cancer drugs

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center researchers are exploring the use of peptide carriers for the delivery of small RNA drugs as a novel treatment for cancer. The team's recent work, published online March 19 in the Molecular Therapy -- Nucleic Acids journal, lays the foundation for developing a clinically relevant peptide carrier RNAi-based drug treatment strategy for human oral cancer.
Medical SciencePhramalive.com

Researchers Discover Compound That Can Block Malaria Parasite from Sparking Illness

Malaria, a mosquito-borne illness, affects millions of people each year across the globe and is responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths each year. While several medications are available to treat malaria, there is worry about drug resistance developing in areas where the illness is endemic. A new drug compound under development has the potential to address that need.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Gene research on brassicas provides potential for making better crops

The research - by the University of York - gives scientists a new tool that will support the development of new varieties. The research led to scientists being able to develop an adaptable framework for describing gene content and order across all Brassica species. Lead author, Professor Ian Bancroft, Chair...
HealthWorld Health Organization

Statement by the Malaria Policy Advisory Group on the urgent need to address the high prevalence of pfhrp2/3 gene deletions in the Horn of Africa and beyond

Malaria rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) have transformed malaria control, enabling better targeting of treatment and improved surveillance. Globally, 2.7 billion RDTs for malaria were sold between 2010–2019, the majority distributed in Sub-Saharan Africa to diagnose P. falciparum (Pf) infection by targeting one of its antigens, histidine-rich protein 2 (HRP2). This current cornerstone of P. falciparum diagnosis is under serious threat as a result of the emergence of parasites not expressing the HRP2 protein due to mutations in the genes that encode it. Consequently, HPR2-based RDTs are unable to detect infections with such parasites, putting patients at risk of misdiagnosis, significant morbidity and potentially death. These gene deletions were first reported a decade ago in Peru and were subsequently found in neighbouring countries. This lead to a reversion to microscopy as the primary diagnostic tool in this region. Over the past 6 years, an increasing number of African and Asian countries where diagnosis is heavily reliant on HRP2-based RDTs have reported histidine-rich protein 2 and 3 gene (pfhrp2/3) deletions, raising the threat to a new level.
Cambridge, MAgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘Game-changing failure’: Trials of two Huntington’s disease-fighting gene therapy drugs halted, in ‘crushing blow’ to sufferers

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Researchers had hoped that [a new treatment in trials] —known as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs)—would be a game changer for [Huntington’s disease], an incurable genetic condition that affects cognition, behaviour and movement. But back-to-back announcements from Roche, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and Wave Life Sciences, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have dealt a crushing blow to those affected by the disease.
Sciencebioworld.com

Study identifies colistin resistance drug target

A Chinese study led by scientists at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou City has identified a linker of resistance from the mobile colistin resistance gene 3 (MCR-3), which might represent a promising drug target against which to develop small-molecule inhibitors to reverse colistin resistance. "We are first group to functionally define...
Diseases & Treatmentssouthcarolinapublicradio.org

“M” is for Malaria

“M” is for Malaria. Malaria was arguably the most significant disease in the history of South Carolina. It is a parasitic infection caused by protozoa known as plasmodia and transmitted by anopheline mosquitoes. Two types of malaria dominated in South Carolina. Both are highly debilitating diseases that produce lethargy and vulnerability to other infections. The first, and milder form, probably came with European settlers in the 1670s. The deadlier version came with the importation of large numbers of enslaved persons from Africa in the 1680s and after. By the early eighteenth century, malaria was endemic in the lowcountry. It would later become a major health problem in much of the rest of the state. By the early 1950s, malaria had virtually disappeared from the state for reasons that still are not entirely understood.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Synergistic effects of α-mangostin and sorafenib in hepatocellular carcinoma.

Synergistic effects ofα-Mangostin and sorafenib in hepatocellular carcinoma: New insights into α-mangostin cytotoxicity. Tian-Tian Wang, Ying-Fen Hong, Zhan-Hong Chen, Dong-Hao Wu, Yang Li, Xiang-Yuan Wu, Hui-Qiang Huang, Qi Zhang, Chang-Chang Jia. Article Affiliation:. Tian-Tian Wang. Abstract:. Sorafenib remains the standard first-line treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), although other clinical...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Parasites may accumulate in spleens of asymptomatic individuals infected with malaria

Malaria, a disease caused mainly by the parasites Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax, (P. vivax) is associated with over 400,000 deaths each year. Previously, the spleen was assumed to mostly play a role in parasite destruction, as it eliminates malaria parasites after antimalarial treatment. A study published in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Steven Kho and Nicholas Anstey at Menzies School of Health Research, Australia, and international colleagues, suggests that in chronic P. vivax infections, malaria parasites survive and replicate via a previously undetected lifecycle within the spleen.