Watch today’s Dying Light 2 livestream here
Dying Light 2 will be re-revealed today. Techland is hosting a Dying Light 2 livestream today. After years of silence, the developer is finally ready to show the game off. Though we do know the show will focus entirely on Dying Light 2, Techland didn't say if that means a gameplay deep dive, or something a lot less exciting. Considering the game is apparently shooting for release this year, this should be a gameplay showcase. Maybe we'll even get a release date.