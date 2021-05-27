Cancel
Video Games

Watch today’s Dying Light 2 livestream here

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light 2 will be re-revealed today. Techland is hosting a Dying Light 2 livestream today. After years of silence, the developer is finally ready to show the game off. Though we do know the show will focus entirely on Dying Light 2, Techland didn’t say if that means a gameplay deep dive, or something a lot less exciting. Considering the game is apparently shooting for release this year, this should be a gameplay showcase. Maybe we’ll even get a release date.

Video Gamestheouterhaven.net

New Ghostrunner 2 Info Coming Today During Livestream

Epic Games and 505 Games will show off several new modes for Ghostrunner and details on the upcoming sequel, Ghostrunner 2. This live stream will take place today at 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT and hosted on Twitch. Announced back in May 2021, Ghostrunner 2 is the follow-up...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dying Light 2 comes to light again

The new trailer for Dying Light 2 revealed that the live stream of Dying Light 2 will be broadcast on Thursday, May 27 at 22:00. The reason for the game is unclear of their postponement and Following reports from developer TechlandThe release date of Dying Light 2 and the state of the game have had an uncertain future for some time, but the newly released trailer brought along the announcement of a live stream that will reveal new information about the game’s live Dying Light 2.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Let's Watch Techland's Dying Light 2 Presentation

During today's Twitch stream, Techland will reveal more information about its latest game - Dying Light 2. The presentation will take place at noon PT / 3 PM ET. Today, at noon PT / 3 PM ET, Techland's Twitch channel will host a presentation of the highly anticipated Dying Light 2. We don't know any details about the show itself, but it's possible that the developers will reveal when their game will hit store shelves. Recall that earlier today, as a result of a marketing blunder we learned the probable release date of Techland's latest work. Today's presentation will confirm or deny this information. Moreover, we can expect to see more gameplay footage.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Here's A Closer Look At The Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition

Techland has officially announced that Dying Light 2 will be releasing later this year on December 7, and pre-orders are going live today, with a special Collector's Edition available in limited numbers via the Dying Light website. So, what do you get? For a reported price of $259.99 (thanks Game...
Polygon

Watch PlayStation’s Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal livestream

Sony’s latest episode of State of Play, its direct-to-consumer livestream series, airs Thursday, May 27, and will focus on the upcoming release of Horizon Forbidden West. Developer Guerrilla Games promises to show nearly 15 minutes of gameplay from Horizon Forbidden West running on PlayStation 5. Thursday’s livestream will be available...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How Dying Light 2's Open World Compares to the Original's

Dying Light is a game that has managed to cling onto players for over six years now. Unlike their previous effort, Dead Island, Dying Light has had a real sense of staying power as tonnes of free DLC came out and players explored that open world over and over again.
Video Gamescompsmag.com

The PS5 game Dying Light 2 gets the cover of PLAY Magazine’s

The new issue of PLAY Magazine is out now, and Dying Light 2 makes the cover. After months of silence, new hires, and upheavals Techland finally emerged from the shadows to shed light on the zombie-parkour-RPG sequel, in the new issue of PLAY Magazine. Seek out a copy in all good supermarkets, newsagents, and online to not miss our on the latest news and reviews for PS5, PS4, and PSVR.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Techland gives first glimpse into Dying Light 2’s story

The sequel to the overly successful zombie survival RPG is highly anticipated, and Techland has given us some clues into how the story is going to play out in Dying Light 2. Dying Light was an interesting concept that was executed perfectly when it was released back in 2015. Developer Techland took the popular concept of zombies within video games and molded it into an interactive story-driven game based around Kyle Crane.
Video Gamescyberockk.com

Watch Dying Light 2 Stay Human Gameplay Trailer (4K)

Earlier today we saw the first 14-minutes of stunning Horizon Forbidden West gameplay running on the PlayStation 5 console. Now, we have another gameplay trailer for the great upcoming action-horror game Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The official gameplay trailer released today also confirmed the release date for the game.
purexbox.com

It's True, There's A Dying Light 2 Event Taking Place This Week

There have been rumours floating around the web over the past few days that Dying Light 2 might have be having some kind of event this week, and based on a press kit we've received, that's very much the case!. Techland sent us the above selection of press materials a...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

What’s in Dying Light Platinum Edition and how to upgrade

With hype for Dying Light 2 building, many players are looking back toward the series’ initial outing. As luck would have it, developer Techland has just released Dying Light Platinum Edition, the ultimate version of the original game. Like with most modern-era bundles, this new release includes a host of DLC, skins, and other bonus content. Here’s a look at everything included with Dying Light Platinum Edition and the upgrade options available to those on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Here’s Everything We Know About Dying Light 2 So Far

Today’s explosive Dying Light 2 showcase is proof positive that good things come to those who wait. For a game announced all the way back in 2018, surprisingly little is known about Dying Light 2. Well, at least that was the case until today. The sequel to Wroclaw, Poland-based developer Techland’s 2015 parkour-focused horror RPG was supposed to release in early 2020. However, the title was delayed indefinitely last year to allow the studio more development time to fulfill its vision.