Kinetic Clock #3DPrinting #3DThursday

3D printing has revolutionized the manufacturing of volumetric components and structures for use in various fields. Owing to the advent of photo-curable resins, several fully volumetric light-based techniques have been recently developed to push further the resolution and speed limitations of 3D printing. However, these new approaches only work with homogeneous and relatively transparent resins so that the incident light patterns used for photo-polymerization are not impacted along their propagation through the material. Herein, we describe a strategy to print in scattering materials. It consists of characterizing how light is distorted by the curable resin and then applying a digital correction to the light patterns to counteract the effect of scattering. Using a tomographic volumetric printer, we experimentally demonstrate the importance of taking light scattering into account when computing the projected patterns and show that our applied correction significantly improves printability, even when the object size exceeds the scattering mean free path of light.