Kinetic Clock #3DPrinting #3DThursday

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is my very first design for kinetic sculpture. The design is inspired by David C. Roy. Warning: this is not a Print & Run project, but a rather challenging one. A lot of tinkering is expected. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4768206. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The...

blog.adafruit.com
#3d Design#3d Printing#Digital Design#Print Design#Diy#Kinetic Clock#Print Run#Adafruit#3d Printed Enclosures#Kinetic Sculpture#Electronics Projects#Tinkering#Solid Objects#Digital Models#Sculptures#Files#Brackets#Community
