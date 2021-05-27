Quick – grab this budget Dolby Atmos soundbar with a £100 discount

This week has been one of the most important we have this year, especially for those who like to listen to music everywhere and appreciate having HIFI quality music in their pockets. Apple has announced the arrival of this feature at its service and practically in a cascade, Amazon and Spotify have come to combat, which are already saving their weapons to present an alternative in the coming weeks. Thus, when Apple made the arrival of this new sound quality official, it did not specify too precisely which devices would work with that lossless audio from its music library, since there is a limitation in its devices that make it practically impossible to enjoy these bitrates in an efficient way, so external accessories are necessary to achieve good results. Are Airpods out of the equation? As we told you, when Apple published its particular press release, it only mentioned the Airpods to talk about Dolby Atmos sound, which has nothing to do with lossless music, or HIFI. So what about the Cupertino headphones that many users use on a daily basis? Well, for the moment they are out of the equation and will not be used to listen to music in high fidelity. Reason? The bluetooth connection they use would be incapable of transmitting such a volume of information. Keep in mind that a song in standard quality, in MP3 and of five minutes can occupy about 4.5 megabytes. Its lossless equivalent increases to 35, making it impossible for Airpods (1, 2, Pro or Max) to be able to reproduce anything even similar. So what is Apple planning to do? The solution has been revealed by the famous Apple world leaker, Jon Prosser, who has advanced the arrival of a “simple update” by which the Airpods could play this type of music. The idea is to shift the weight of communication with the iPhone from bluetooth to the AirPlay standard, which is essentially a private Wi-Fi connection between two devices. With that simple trick, the bottleneck would be eliminated and Apple’s headphones could now reproduce its new music catalog. At the moment, there is no date for the arrival of this update, although they point out that much of the blame for this opacity in the announcement was the current Epic procedure against Apple: having announced this lossless audio prioritizing compatibility with Airpods would have been like giving it more ammunition to those who point to those of Cupertino as a company that blocks competition and innovation.