Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Quick – grab this budget Dolby Atmos soundbar with a £100 discount

By Olivia Tambini
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Save £101 – This 3.1.2-channel soundbar from TCL comes with Dolby Atmos support and a wireless subwoofer – and at under £250 it's a steal. This may not be the lowest price we've seen, but it does come pretty close.View Deal. At a first glance, you might think that the...

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

TechRadar

9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Design#Sound Mind#Amazon Save#Ifa#Dolby Atmos Support#Discount#Wireless#Room Filling#Today#Deal#Reflective Structures#Uk#Atmos Soundbar#Grab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
TCL
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

This excellent Dolby Atmos soundbar is now £200 cheaper

Save £200 – This 9.1.4-channel soundbar comes with rear speakers and wireless subwoofer included, providing incredible sound quality for your TV shows, films, and games. You're also getting Dolby Atmos and virtual DTS:X support, so you can expect an immersive sound that's perfect for building a great home cinema system.View Deal.
Musicwhathifi.com

Apple TV app on Xbox now supports Dolby Vision

The Apple TV app on Xbox is getting an upgrade. From this week, Dolby Vision HDR will be enabled, meaning you'll be able to watch supported content with a wider range of colours and deeper black levels on your Xbox Series X or S. We've checked, and the update is...
Electronicstotalgamingnetwork.com

Review: RIG Pro Compact Wired Controller with Dolby Atmos

Small form factor. Big buttons. Bigger audio. The new Pro Compact Wired Controller with Dolby Atmos from RIG Gaming (now owned by NACON), is a great controller packed with a lot of features at a great price. There, that is the full review. Thank you all for stopping by to read this and we will see you in the next one!
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Electronicswebeenow.com

Xiaomi announces Redmi AirDots 3 Pro headphones with Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi continues to expand its range of TWS Bluetooth headphones. A few days ago they presented their most advanced wireless headphones with the Flipbuds Pro to compete with models like AirPods Pro. Today, they have announced the most advanced headphones in the Redmi range, with spectacular specifications for their low price.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Philips HTL1508 Soundbar Speaker with Bluetooth Streaming $52

Walmart has the Philips HTL1508 Soundbar Speaker with Bluetooth Streaming for a low $52.00 Free Shipping. This is normally $100 so you save 48% off. With Philips HTL1508, you get to enjoy clearer dialogue, more pronounced movie effects, and more depth in your favorite songs. The wide placement of the speakers allow for better soundstage and stereo effects than the typical TV speakers.
ElectronicsEngadget

Lucid's luxury EV will play directional warning sounds with Dolby Atmos

Lucid has finally revealed the cabin interface for its Air luxury EV, and it's what you'd expect for an upscale sedan — plus a touch of overkill. It centers on a 34-inch, 5K "Glass Cockpit" screen that includes a central instrument cluster, "core" controls on the left (think lights and wipers) and an infotainment hub. The center column, meanwhile, has a retractable "Pilot Panel" that typically offers climate and seat controls, but can also handle advanced music and navigation requests you transfer from the smaller cockpit view.
Electronicsimpulsegamer.com

JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam Soundbar Review

I will start this with the context of where I’m coming from, my day to day sound system is an 7.1 receiver with individual speakers placed around the room… so I was very curious about Soundbars in general and especially at claims of providing Dolby Atmos (even if it is virtual).
Electronicsdesignlisticle.com

Samsung HW-Q950A Soundbar: Premium Design and Quality

The new line of Samsung 2021 soundbars is here and is made up of a wide range of models including the Samsung HW-Q950A Soundbar. In addition to televisions, Samsung has a large market share in soundbars, thanks to offering a wide variety of models to cover all requirements and budgets.
Electronicsvoonze.com

You will not be able to listen to HIFI music with your Airpods, although Apple is looking for a solution

This week has been one of the most important we have this year, especially for those who like to listen to music everywhere and appreciate having HIFI quality music in their pockets. Apple has announced the arrival of this feature at its service and practically in a cascade, Amazon and Spotify have come to combat, which are already saving their weapons to present an alternative in the coming weeks. Thus, when Apple made the arrival of this new sound quality official, it did not specify too precisely which devices would work with that lossless audio from its music library, since there is a limitation in its devices that make it practically impossible to enjoy these bitrates in an efficient way, so external accessories are necessary to achieve good results. Are Airpods out of the equation? As we told you, when Apple published its particular press release, it only mentioned the Airpods to talk about Dolby Atmos sound, which has nothing to do with lossless music, or HIFI. So what about the Cupertino headphones that many users use on a daily basis? Well, for the moment they are out of the equation and will not be used to listen to music in high fidelity. Reason? The bluetooth connection they use would be incapable of transmitting such a volume of information. Keep in mind that a song in standard quality, in MP3 and of five minutes can occupy about 4.5 megabytes. Its lossless equivalent increases to 35, making it impossible for Airpods (1, 2, Pro or Max) to be able to reproduce anything even similar. So what is Apple planning to do? The solution has been revealed by the famous Apple world leaker, Jon Prosser, who has advanced the arrival of a “simple update” by which the Airpods could play this type of music. The idea is to shift the weight of communication with the iPhone from bluetooth to the AirPlay standard, which is essentially a private Wi-Fi connection between two devices. With that simple trick, the bottleneck would be eliminated and Apple’s headphones could now reproduce its new music catalog. At the moment, there is no date for the arrival of this update, although they point out that much of the blame for this opacity in the announcement was the current Epic procedure against Apple: having announced this lossless audio prioritizing compatibility with Airpods would have been like giving it more ammunition to those who point to those of Cupertino as a company that blocks competition and innovation.