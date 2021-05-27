BlizzCon 2021 cancelled, replaced with digital and physical 2022 event
Blizzard has canceled its BlizzCon 2021 live event, citing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, but plans to host a physical and digital event early in 2022. We saw BlizzCon 2020 canceled and replaced with an online-only event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the same fate has befallen Blizzard’s planned BlizzCon 2021 event, too. Up until now, the company has been fairly quiet about its plans for this year’s event, but now citing “ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic,” we know it’s not going to happen.www.vg247.com