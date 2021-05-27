Cancel
Video Games

BlizzCon 2021 cancelled, replaced with digital and physical 2022 event

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard has canceled its BlizzCon 2021 live event, citing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, but plans to host a physical and digital event early in 2022. We saw BlizzCon 2020 canceled and replaced with an online-only event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the same fate has befallen Blizzard’s planned BlizzCon 2021 event, too. Up until now, the company has been fairly quiet about its plans for this year’s event, but now citing “ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic,” we know it’s not going to happen.

Video Gamesgameranx.com

Blizzard Announces That BlizzCon 2021 is Officially Cancelled

Chalk up yet another gaming event delayed or cancelled thanks to the pandemic: Blizzard today announced it’s not going to be holding an in-person BlizzCon event — or any BlizzCon event, for that matter, in 2021. Instead, it’s going to be holding an in-person event some time in early 2022, a combination digital show and small in-person events.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

There'll be no physical BlizzCon this year, confirms Blizzard

Blizzard has confirmed that there won't be an in-person BlizzCon event in 2021, with the usual annual festival taking another year off from having a physical presence thanks mainly to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement on the BlizzCon website, executive producer of the event Saralyn Smith wrote: "Building...
Video Gamesmmo-champion.com

BlizzCon and Our Latest Plans - No BlizzCon This Year

Then you are reckless selfish fool, what will you do if someone from your family gets it and will have permanent heart/lung dmg or god forbids die?. then again, you will throw the guild on someone/something else, people like you will never admit they could done something wrong. If someone...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

BlizzCon 2021 is not happening

Blizzard announced today that there will be no BlizzCon 2021. The annual event was first held in 2005, but the coronavirus pandemic squashed last year's event and has now ended plans for an in-person event this year (BlizzCon usually takes place in October or November). This February saw the first BlizzConline as a virtual replacement for the missed 2020 event (and it had plenty going on), and it looks like something similar—but with a twist—will fill the gap until late 2022 at least.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Blizzcon 2021 has been canceled, will return with a hybrid format in 2022

BlizzCon 2021 has been canceled, according to an announcement from BlizzCon’s executive producer Saralyn Smith via the BlizzCon site. The company plans to pick things back up early next year with a global event that will combine its recent online event, BlizzConline, with “smaller in-person gatherings.”. Smith said the COVID-19...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Video GamesOrange County Business Journal

No BlizzCon For 2nd Year

Video game maker Blizzard Entertainment in Irvine said today it will not be holding its popular BlizzCon fanfest in November, marking the second year in a row the in-person event has been canceled due to COVID-19. Instead, the company said it is planning a global event for the early part of next year, “combining an online show along the lines of our recent BlizzConline with smaller in-person gatherings, and we’ll share more as our plans come together.” BlizzConline, the online substitute for the annual in-person jamboree, was held in February.
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

BlizzCon 2021 is canceled, BlizzConline returns early next year

Recap: BlizzCon 2021, originally scheduled in November, has been cancelled due to concerns over public health, as well as logistical complications, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic. The convention will instead be delayed to the start of 2022 and replaced by global online events similar to BlizzConline which took place earlier this year.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

