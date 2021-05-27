Washington’s offense hasn’t been explosive in years. This season could be different.

"You can appreciate the light, but before that, you have to know the darkness." The last time I checked, Dan Snyder still owns the Washington Football Team. Ron Rivera was hired to turn around a reeling franchise. Rivera, widely respected among the league circles by his peers and his players was the first minority coach hired by the Washington Football Team. With turmoil circling the name, Danny took the podium, well into January and his first words were oddly enough "Happy Thanksgiving". Was this a slight to the opposers of the name of the franchise that was indeed at one point a racial slur? Ron inherited a 27th ranked defense and hired Jack Del Rio to stand in the line of fire. Last year, Ron and Jack helped mold a much more solid defense, by converting back to a 4-3, drafting a generational talent in Chase Young, and by leading by example. Ron before he even hit the field was diagnosed with cancer, not to mention the virus Covid 19 was threatening to shut down the season, and was more of a threat to him than others. Did he take time off? No! He stayed strong and inspired his franchise. The fact still remained, Daniel Snyder still owns the team.