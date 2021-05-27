Letter: 'One Year Later: How Far Have We Actually Come?'

The Standard-Times verifies and reviews all letters to the editor we receive. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not those of The Standard-Times. On April 20, 2021, Derek Chauvin was convicted of third-degree murder, second-degree unintentional murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Among activists, the feeling was of relief but not closure. Although it was the right decision, it was just one decision. Hundreds of families affected by police violence never receive an acknowledgement of wrongdoing, let alone reparation of harm. The trial could not possibly bring about justice for Black America. A year after George Floyd’s murder, we ask ourselves, how far have we really in our pursuit of a world where no more lives are lost as tragically, senselessly, and unjustly as Floyd’s?