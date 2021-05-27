Separation Anxiety Prompts New Concerns For Pet Parents Planning Summer Travel

For many of us, we owe a debt of gratitude for the fur babies in our life that helped make this last year enjoyable in some regard. I know that for many stuck inside during quarantine, not having human interactions was tough. For quite a number of Suncoast residents that lead to adopting during this difficult time a furry companion to help provide some companionship. Or for some of us that already had pets, new, stronger bonds were forged as we spent a huge amount of time with our furry companions. Now, as we all start navigating back to a new normal, we look at what separation anxiety means for our cats, dogs and like that might be left behind.