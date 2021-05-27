Separation Anxiety Prompts New Concerns For Pet Parents Planning Summer Travel
(PRESS RELEASE) KING, NC — While travel may not be back to pre-pandemic levels, more people are booking summer vacations and making long-awaited trips to visit family now that CDC travel guidelines have been adjusted for the fully vaccinated. For many pet owners, this new ability to travel safely raises an important question: How will my pets respond to my absence after being with me virtually 24/7 for the past year?