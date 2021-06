The 71st Hawai´i County Fair, which was scheduled in Hilo from Sept. 16-19, 2021, has been canceled due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The state’s vaccination percentage as of (May 26) is 48%, which is nowhere near the percentage needed to have a large event in the state of Hawai´i under current proclamation guidelines,” a statement from the Hawai´i County Fair Foundation said. “Our commitment to the public’s health and to adhere to the State of Hawai´i, according to the tier level guidelines, has sealed our decision to cancel another year of our traditional event in Hilo.”