Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Sandwich strategy makes solid-state lithium battery last longer

By Isabelle Dumé
Physics World
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers in the US have created a new solid state lithium-metal battery that can charge and discharge over a record-breaking number of cycles at a high current density. The proof-of-concept device, which is fundamentally different to existing liquid electrolyte lithium-ion batteries, could extend the lifespan of electric vehicle batteries to 10-15 years, similar to that of petrol and diesel cars.

physicsworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Battery#Solid State Battery#Lithium Ion Battery#Electric Cars#Cell Growth#Applied Materials#Harvard University#Nature#Lpsci#Physics World#Lithium Metal#Lithium Ions#Lithium Dendrites#Lithium Metal Batteries#Materials Chemistry#Dendrite Growth#Surface#Micron#Materials Science#Cycles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Technology
Related
Carsautomotivesblog.com

Hydrogen Vs Electric Cars: Which One To Get

In comparison to conventional petrol and diesel vehicles, EVs and hydrogen cell cars represent the future of transportation. Where EVs have got a huge rise in sales and public adoption within recent years, hydrogen-powered cars have also been in production lately. Contents hide. So, if you are out in the...
Technologyjust-auto.com

Harvard shows novel solid-state battery concept

US scientists at Harvard claim to have created a new design for lithium-metal, solid-state batteries that should avoid the formation of dendrites that grow into the electrolyte. Their multilayered battery could potentially recharge electric vehicles within 10 to 20 minutes, it is cliamed. Researchers at Harvard claim to have developed...
Champaign, ILsciencecodex.com

Solid-state batteries line up for better performance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Solid-state batteries pack a lot of energy into a small space, but their electrodes are not good at keeping in touch with their electrolytes. Liquid electrolytes reach every nook and cranny of an electrode to spark energy, but liquids take up space without storing energy and fail over time. Researchers are now putting solid electrolytes in touch with electrodes made of strategically arranged materials - at the atomic level - and the results are helping drive better solid-state battery technologies.
cell.com

Stabilizing metal battery anodes through the design of solid electrolyte interphases

The solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) is a chemically distinct material phase formed by a combination of electrochemical reduction and chemical reactions at both the explicit and implicit interfaces in all electrochemical cells. The structure, chemistry, and thermodynamics of the materials that accumulate in such interfacial material phases have emerged over the last decade to play crucial roles in achieving high levels of anode reversibility in secondary batteries, especially in systems where electrochemically active metals are used as anodes for high-energy-density and cost-effective storage. Here, we review the history, chemistry, formation characteristics, and approaches taken to achieve rational design of the SEI at metal anodes. Strategies that explicitly take advantage of the redox chemistry of electrolyte components to build designed, favourable SEI inside electrochemical cells, as well as those that benefit from ex situ chemistries performed outside the cell to create artificial SEI that enhance anode reversibility are highlighted. Taking advances based on these methods as a point of departure, the review also considers interphase design rules that facilitate chemical, mechanical, and electrochemical stability and fast ion transport through the SEI. Finally, we discuss differences and similarities of SEI formed on monovalent (Li, Na, and K), divalent (Mg, Ca, and Zn), and trivalent (Al) metals of contemporary interest for developing cost-effective but high-performance anodes and on that basis, underscore the urgent need for intrusive experimental tools for analyzing the SEI on metals at atomic levels.
Carsinputmag.com

Audi's testing EV charging stations that store energy in batteries

Audi is piloting a vehicle charging concept that would see EV owners fuel up their cars at hubs that utilize stationary battery packs charged overnight when electricity demand is low. The concept differs from today’s electric vehicle charging stations, like Tesla’s Superchargers, which source power from high-voltage lines connected directly...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Aluminum-ion batteries charge ten times faster than similar lithium-ion units

A company from Australia called Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG) has announced some interesting test results from aluminum-ion battery testing. This new type of rechargeable battery can charge ten times faster than current lithium-ion units. While charging significantly faster, the new battery type also lasts longer and doesn’t require a cooling system to operate.
Economyagrinews-pubs.com

Ford is betting that solid-state batteries will cut EV costs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford has raised its stake in a manufacturer of solid-state batteries — a move that its chief product and operations officer, Hau Thai-Tang, said will strengthen the company’s effort to increase the range and reduce the costs of its next generation of electric vehicles. Ford, along with...
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

KULR Technology Group Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Risk Minimization of Fires and Explosions in Lithium-Ion Battery Packs

Issuance of United States Patent Number 11018397 Further Bolsters Intellectual Patent Portfolio. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the 'Company' or 'KULR'), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded it a patent on its Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS) - a passive propagation resistant solution designed and successfully tested to reduce the hazardous risks associated with thermal runaway in lithium-ion battery packs. This is the third patent the Company has been granted on its TRS technology.
Electronicssurvivallife.com

Top Uses of Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium-Ion Batteries offer a lot of applications in the real world. Their use goes beyond running various apps on your smartphone. They can be found in life-saving medical devices as well as high-end luxurious EVs. The beauty of these units is that they are safe and dependable. In this article,...
ChemistryNature.com

Free-standing ultrathin lithium metal–graphene oxide host foils with controllable thickness for lithium batteries

Thin (≤20 μm) and free-standing Li metal foils would enable precise prelithiation of anode materials and high-energy-density Li batteries. Existing Li metal foils are too thick (typically 50 to 750 μm) or too mechanically fragile for these applications. Here, we developed a facile and scalable process for the synthesis of an ultrathin (0.5 to 20 μm), free-standing and mechanically robust Li metal foil within a graphene oxide host. In addition to low areal capacities of ~0.1 to 3.7 mAh cm−2, this Li foil also has a much-improved mechanical strength over conventional pure Li metal foil. Our Li foil can improve the initial Coulombic efficiency of graphite (93%) and silicon (79.4%) anodes to around 100% without generating excessive Li residue, and increases the capacity of Li-ion full cells by 8%. The cycle life of Li metal full cells is prolonged by nine times using this thin Li composite anode.
Technologyinsideevs.com

Solid Power Goes Beyond Solid-State Cells: It’s An SSB Platform

We have always written about Solid Power as if it was developing a solid-state battery. If we knew back then what we know now, we would have told our readers it goes beyond that. Thankfully, Solid Power allowed us to correct that today by saying what it really is about: a solid-state cell platform. You’ll understand why the difference is essential in a bit.
EconomyAUTOCAR.co.uk

Ford details two new EV platforms; solid-state batteries likely by 2030

Ford has announced a pair of dedicated EV platforms at its online Capital Markets Day, alongside a pledge to ramp up its connectivity capabilities and EV investment drive. The firm expects 40% of its global sales to be fully electric vehicles by 2030 and, under the new Ford+ strategy, has boosted its EV development spending to more than $30 billion (£21.2bn) by 2025. This will fund the conception of a pair of new modular EV platforms, as well as an array of battery technologies that could reduce manufacturing costs, increase usability and minimise environmental impact.
ChemistryNature.com

Inorganic-organic competitive coating strategy derived uniform hollow gradient-structured ferroferric oxide-carbon nanospheres for ultra-fast and long-term lithium-ion battery

The gradient-structure is ideal nanostructure for conversion-type anodes with drastic volume change. Here, we demonstrate an inorganic-organic competitive coating strategy for constructing gradient-structured ferroferric oxide-carbon nanospheres, in which the deposition of ferroferric oxide nanoparticles and polymerization of carbonaceous species are competitive and well controlled by the reaction thermodynamics. The synthesized gradient-structure with a uniform size of ~420 nm consists of the ferroferric oxide nanoparticles (4–8 nm) in carbon matrix, which are aggregated into the inner layer (~15 nm) with high-to-low component distribution from inside to out, and an amorphous carbon layer (~20 nm). As an anode material, the volume change of the gradient-structured ferroferric oxide-carbon nanospheres can be limited to ~22% with ~7% radial expansion, thus resulting in stable reversible specific capacities of ~750 mAh g−1 after ultra-long cycling of 10,000 cycles under ultra-fast rate of 10 A g−1. This unique inorganic-organic competitive coating strategy bring inspiration for nanostructure design of functional materials in energy storage.
Economymining.com

Visualizing the freefall in electric vehicle battery prices

Electric vehicles (EVs) only accounted for around 3.2% of global car sales in 2020—a figure that’s set to grow in the coming decade, largely due to falling EV battery costs. With rising production and technological improvements, batteries are becoming cheaper to produce, making EVs increasingly competitive with gas-powered cars. Wright’s...
ChemistryPhys.org

Novel heterostructure nanosheet boosts efficiency of lean-electrolyte lithium batteries

Lithium sulfur (Li-S) battery technology is promising for next-generation energy storage. However, lithium polysulfide shuttling, sluggish redox kinetics, and uncontrollable lithium dendrite growth limit the cycling stability. A research group led by Prof. Wu Zhongshuai from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed...
ScienceNature.com

Amorphization-induced surface electronic states modulation of cobaltous oxide nanosheets for lithium-sulfur batteries

Lithium-sulfur batteries show great potential to achieve high-energy-density storage, but their long-term stability is still limited due to the shuttle effect caused by the dissolution of polysulfides into electrolyte. Herein, we report a strategy of significantly improving the polysulfides adsorption capability of cobaltous oxide by amorphization-induced surface electronic states modulation. The amorphous cobaltous oxide nanosheets as the cathode additives for lithium-sulfur batteries demonstrates the rate capability and cycling stability with an initial capacity of 1248.2 mAh g-1 at 1 C and a substantial capacity retention of 1037.3 mAh g-1 after 500 cycles. X-ray absorption spectroscopy analysis reveal that the coordination structures and symmetry of ligand field around Co atoms of cobaltous oxide nanosheets are notably changed after amorphization. Moreover, DFT studies further indicate that amorphization-induced re-distribution of d orbital makes more electrons occupy high energy level, thereby resulting in a high binding energy with polysulfides for favorable adsorption.