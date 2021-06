President Joe Biden -- who is popular with Black Americans, a voting bloc that helped him win the White House -- promised to "deliver some real change" during his first term in office. While he and Kamala Harris, the country's first Black vice president, have made some inroads, they already have encountered some stumbling blocks as well. Here is a look at Biden's relationship with the African American community, as he prepares to visit Tulsa for the 100th anniversary of a race massacre in the Oklahoma city, one of the worst incidents of racial violence in US history: