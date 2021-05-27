Cancel
Economy

Here's how Overlooked Ventures plans to generate returns on inclusive VC investing

By Carrie Ghose
Columbus Business First
 6 days ago
Here's why the partners starting Overlooked Ventures LP believe they can find successful high-growth tech startups where other VCs aren't searching.

Columbus Business First

