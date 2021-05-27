Here's how Overlooked Ventures plans to generate returns on inclusive VC investing

'Disruptive innovation is changing our world, so it's important the next generation is aware of what is to come.' - Cathie Wood. NEW YORK, NY and NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / ARK Invest, the investment adviser focused on disruptive innovation and founded by Cathie Wood, has partnered with Learn & Earn, an app that allows students to learn, earn, and invest real money. Students complete bite-sized courses on subjects like entrepreneurship, work readiness, financial literacy, and disruptive innovation. Learn & Earn helps young people develop skills and build knowledge outside of the classroom-while earning money from sponsors or parents for finishing courses. Disruptive innovation courses from ARK Invest will give high school students insights into the future of energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and robotics.