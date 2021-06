People of conscience should condemn war crimes committed by Israel. The Geneva Convention and international law forbids the deliberate targeting of hospitals and medical facility infrastructures. During its wholesale air and artillery bombardment of Gaza City, Israel deliberately targeted and ravaged the principal hospital there and at least one other critical medical clinic, staffed by Doctors without Borders. Also destroyed was the one COVID-19 test site in the city. It is understood that these specific facilities were not hit by accident; they were not “collateral damage.” GPS coordinates of humanitarian, nonmilitary sites were provided to and known by the Israeli military. This kind of information is provided for the very purpose of preventing accidental attacks upon them.