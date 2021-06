A 3 year old has been found safe after being reported missing in the Hazard area. Troopers with the Kentucky state police say 3 year old Madlyn Clawson walked away from her residence, causing troopers to conduct a search that spanned over multiple days. Kentucky State Police troopers along with rescue crews, search dogs, and Kentucky state police air craft searched for the girl for roughly two days, she was found safe and has been reunited with her family.