Smart wardrobes, toilets and zoom nooks in the 'homes of the future'

By Ryan Morrison For Mailonline
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the next decade, homes will become greener and smarter, with wardrobes folding clothes, toilets checking waste, and a space for video calls, a futurologist has claimed. Tom Cheesewright claims that trends were already pointing towards a more remote, flexible and sustainable life, but the pandemic and lockdown are making it happen faster.

www.msn.com
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
Electronicsarxiv.org

Explainable Activity Recognition for Smart Home Systems

Devleena Das, Yasutaka Nishimura, Rajan P. Vivek, Naoto Takeda, Sean T. Fish, Thomas Ploetz, Sonia Chernova. Smart home environments are designed to provide services that help improve the quality of life for the occupant via a variety of sensors and actuators installed throughout the space. Many automated actions taken by a smart home are governed by the output of an underlying activity recognition system. However, activity recognition systems may not be perfectly accurate and therefore inconsistencies in smart home operations can lead a user to wonder "why did the smart home do that?" In this work, we build on insights from Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) techniques to contribute computational methods for explainable activity recognition. Specifically, we generate explanations for smart home activity recognition systems that explain what about an activity led to the given classification. To do so, we introduce four computational techniques for generating natural language explanations of smart home data and compare their effectiveness at generating meaningful explanations. Through a study with everyday users, we evaluate user preferences towards the four explanation types. Our results show that the leading approach, SHAP, has a 92% success rate in generating accurate explanations. Moreover, 84% of sampled scenarios users preferred natural language explanations over a simple activity label, underscoring the need for explainable activity recognition systems. Finally, we show that explanations generated by some XAI methods can lead users to lose confidence in the accuracy of the underlying activity recognition model, while others lead users to gain confidence. Taking all studied factors into consideration, we make a recommendation regarding which existing XAI method leads to the best performance in the domain of smart home automation, and discuss a range of topics for future work in this area.
Cell Phoneschartattack.com

The Best Smart Home Devices to Buy in 2021

The idea of communicating and getting everything done by simple voice commands or by the push of a button sounds really attractive yet fiction to many of us. However, that is a reality and can be done very easily using smart home devices. There are hundreds of devices out there...
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

What is Matter and why is it important for your smart home?

(Pocket-lint) - If you've ever wondered why certain smart home devices work with some but not other counterparts, you'll want to know about Matter - the latest wireless interoperability standard threatening to shake up the industry. In the works since 2019, with companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, Samsung and the...
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Electronicsachrnews.com

ecobee Announces New Smart Thermostat Integration with Alarm.com-Based Security and Smart Home Solutions

TORONTO — ecobee announced a partnership with Alarm.com. Alarm.com’s dealers and installers can now integrate ecobee thermostats into Alarm.com-based security and smart home solutions, allowing customers to control their ecobee smart thermostats in apps powered by Alarm.com. “We’re excited to be able to deliver improved convenience and energy savings to...
Electronicskoreaproductpost.com

Samsung Launches the Ultimate AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner

In step with the endless possibilities of AI, Samsung has launched the world’s first AI-powered smart robotic vacuum cleaner in South Korea— the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While robot technology is slowly taking off around the world, South Korea has always been a step ahead in...
Electronicslifewire.com

Why You Should Be Really Careful With Smart Home Gadgets

Owners of Eufy smart security cameras woke up to a Hollywood-style nightmare earlier this week when a breach exposed their in-home cameras to anyone on the internet. How can we be better protected?. A software update caused the breach, and it was fixed after an hour. But during that time,...
ElectronicsPosted by
HackerNoon

Smart homes are getting mainstream: 85% of Americans bought a smart device in 2020

Humans have dreamed of smart homes for decades and, when Amazon’s Alexa became widely available in 2013, it became clearer than ever that the concept of smart home wouldn’t stay in the science-fiction territory for much longer. Finally, we would be able to go to bed without getting up to turn off the lights and lock our homes while we’re away. Over the years, the CAGR of the smart home market has been growing steadily, but it wasn’t until 2020 that smart home technologies truly became mainstream.
Electronics963kklz.com

M&C Other News 05/24/21: Would You Buy A Smart Toilet?

Today, we have smart TV’s, Smart Computers, Smart Watches, and a huge list of other smart devices to help our daily lives. Well now you can add Smart Toilet to the list. No, it’s not smart as in it will make calls for you, remind you to go to meetings, or track your exercise. Instead it takes photos of your bodily waste and automatically sends it to a doctor to be analyzed. While this could be a life savers for some, it also is kind of an invasion of privacy. Definitely not a toilet you’d put in a guest bathroom. Would you buy one? We have more on this smart toilet story as well as other weird and wacky stories in today’s Other News!
Electronicsreviews.org

The Most Popular Smart Home Devices 2021

Smart devices have moved beyond luxury items you only see at your rich uncle’s house into everyday items ordinary people can’t live without. The majority of Americans own more than two smart home devices, and the most popular ones are the omnipresent smartphone, followed by smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Nest.
Home & Gardenatlanticcitynews.net

Ways to Upgrade Your Ceiling Fan on a Budget

Did you ever had a feeling when you are lying on your bed wondering about something and then suddenly you take a glance at your roof and notice that how your ceiling fan is destroying the aesthetics of your room and you feel the need to upgrade your old ceiling fan?
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Google office of post-pandemic future has privacy robots, meeting tents and your very own balloon wall

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. — Google’s first office was a cluttered Silicon Valley garage crammed with desks resting on sawhorses. In 2003, five years after its founding, the company moved into a sprawling campus called the Googleplex. The airy, open offices and whimsical common spaces set a standard for what an innovative workplace was supposed to look like. Over the years, the amenities piled up. The food was free, and so were buses to and from work: Getting to the office, and staying there all day, was easy.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Universal Matter Smart Home Control Is Coming To Your Google Gadgets

Google is officially bringing the near-universal smart home control standard, dubbed Matter, to its self and Nest-branded gadgets. And that’s going to include Android devices, reports indicate. That’s following an announcement made by the company in conjunction with this year’s Google I/O 2021 event. For clarity, Matter is a standard...
BusinessGizmodo

Roku Is Plotting to Take Over Your Smart Home

Roku isn’t exactly a little-known brand, but when it comes to market share and platform dominance, it’s still a David amongst Goliaths like Amazon and Google. However, the streaming company has made some strategic moves lately that indicate it’s attempting a more significant play for space in your home—outside of the living room, where it’s already established on many TVs.