Located at 101 W. Long Ave., this iconic New Castle business began serving local residents in 1914, and was last owned for a 50-year span by Jeannie and Peter 'Ted' Budzowski. The News is looking for former employees and customers who have treasured memories of the bakery that they would be willing to share. Your thoughts may be emailed to d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com, or you may call Dan Irwin at (724) 654-6651, extension 626.