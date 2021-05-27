Cancel
Premier League

Looking At Chelsea's European Record in Portugal Ahead of UCL Final

By Finn Williams
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea touch down in Porto this weekend to play their third Champions League final at the Estádio do Dragão on Saturday night, the home of FC Porto since 2003, with a maximum capacity of just over 50,000.

The Blues have a mixed history when playing European football in Portugal, winning three, losing two and drawing one. Despite facing FC Porto for the fifth time in history this season in the quarter-final stage, both legs were held in Seville due to COVID-19 regulations, instead of the Dragao Stadium.

After losing a final in Russia and winning one in Germany, can Chelsea strike lucky in Portugal this weekend and secure a second Champions League trophy?

2004-05 Group Stage - FC Porto

The Blues faced a Portuguese side for the first time in the Group Stage of Jose Mourinho’s first season at the club - meeting his former side FC Porto. The Blues travelled to Porto for the final game week, with qualification as group winners already guaranteed.

Damien Duff put the Blues ahead on the 34th minute, before a Diogo equaliser just after the hour mark drew the score level. Porto, who needed a win to advance to the knockout stage, snatched the three points with four minutes left on the clock through a Benni McCarthy header. The Blues went on to progress to the semi-final before losing 1-0 to Liverpool.

Chelsea fielded a rotated XI, with Alexei Smerti and Scott Parker in midfield, and Mourinho was well received at his old club, where he won the competition the year before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWI53_0aD5hmRD00
Ricardo Carvalho played 135 times for the Blues, and 73 times for Porto  (Photo by Gouhier-Hahn-Orban/Cameleon/Abaca Press/MCT/Sipa USA)

2006-07 Round of 16 - FC Porto

Chelsea met Porto again two years later - this time in the round of 16. Chelsea went behind early in the first-leg in Portugal thanks to ex-Blue Raul Meireles, whilst John Terry was injured and substituted. A quick Andriy Shevchenko reply made it 1-1, where neither team could find a winner, with Didier Drogba and another ex-Blue Ricardo Quaresma both hitting the post.

Chelsea again reached the semis this season after beating Porto 2-1 in the reverse leg, also facing Liverpool at this stage too. Liverpool edged through on penalties, before losing in the final to AC Milan.

2009-10 Group Stage - FC Porto

Chelsea met FC Porto, a club that has shared various players and managers, for the third time in six years, in Group D in 2009-10. Chelsea needed a win in Portugal to qualify as group winners with one game left, with danger man Hulk out injured, and Nicolas Anelka’s sole goal wrapped up the three points on the night.

Despite winning the Premier League and FA Cup under Carlo Ancelotti that year, Chelsea fell short in Europe, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Mourinho’s Inter in the round of 16. Jose’s Inter later won the Champions League to wrap up a historic treble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341SzM_0aD5hmRD00
Raul Meireles won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, and also played 137 times for FC Porto  (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

2011-12 Quarter Final - Benfica

Chelsea faced their second ever Portuguese opponent in European football when they met Benfica in the quarter-finals of the 2011-12 campaign. Chelsea had overcome Napoli after added time in the round of 16, and faced a world-class Barcelona in the semis before triumphing over Bayern in the final.

The first-leg was held in the Portuguese capital, with Chelsea eager to capitalise on the away goals rule. Playing in a front three with Fernando Torres and Juan Mata, Salomon Kalou tucked away a Torres cross on the 75th minute to secure a narrow 0-1 lead. The Blues followed this up with a 2-1 home win at the Bridge.

2014-15 Group Stage - Sporting Lisbon

Chelsea had to wait three years before travelling to Portugal again - having been seeded with Sporting Lisbon in Group G, a third different Portuguese club. Chelsea travelled to the capital in gameweek two after drawing with Schalke at home, fielding a strong XI with Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas.

It was Nemanja Matic, however, who scored the only goal of the night, putting away a header in the 34th minute. This win ensured a third consecutive win in Portugal for Chelsea, whilst Mohamed Salah also featured in a six minute cameo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRDDY_0aD5hmRD00
Another ex-Blue who played in Portugal is midfielder Ramires - who spent one season at Benfica before moving to Stamford Bridge  (Photo by Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/MCT/Sipa USA)

2015-16 Group Stage - FC Porto

Chelsea only had to wait one year before travelling to Porto again, meeting in Group G. This season was a disaster for the club, sacking Mourinho in December with Chelsea having lost nine of their first 16 league games.

Chelsea beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-0 before travelling to Porto for gameweek 2. Chelsea fielded a Ramires-Fabregas-Mikel midfield, and went behind in the 39th minute, before a Willian free-kick drew level just before halftime. However, Porto took all three points seven minutes after the restart through a Maicon header, with Diego Costa hitting the bar late on.

After drawing to Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine, the Blues won their final four group stage games to earn a place in the knockout stage as group winners.

As well as acting as Porto’s home for nearly 20 years, the Estádio do Dragão has also hosted 11 Portugal national games, and five games at Euro 2004, including the semi-final. The stadium also hosted the 2019 Nations League final, and Chelsea fans hope the Portuguese city will be immortalised with Munich as a city of club folklore.

