As COVID-19 cases drop elsewhere, immigration detention centers see spike

The May jobs report released Friday showed improvement over sluggish April hiring, but it still offered evidence that U.S. employers are struggling to fill open positions as the economy recovers from the pandemic. U.S. payrolls added 559,000 jobs in May, lowering the unemployment rate to 5.8%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, economists say the middling job gains don’t match other indicators of an economic recovery. In other pandemic news, about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, Linn and Livingston counties are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases that has led to multiple hospitalizations. The recent spike is being attributed to new variants of the virus. Local health officials, having difficulty pinning down a specific hotspot, note that residents must work with them to keep case numbers down. The two counties have similar vaccination rates of around 34%, significantly lower than the rate of 41.8% statewide and 50.8% nationally. In financial news, OneDigital has another acquisition under its belt. The investment advisory announced it is bringing on the assets of Fiduciary Plan Advisors. This acquisition — OneDigital’s eighth so far this year — adds $6 billion in assets.