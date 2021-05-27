Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

'They think we're like servants': Inside the fractured relationship between the Capitol Police and members of Congress

By Whitney Wild, Kristin Wilson, Jeremy Herb, CNN
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the weeks after the January 6 riot, Capitol Police officers were shell-shocked and wounded, both physically and psychologically. They'd been through hell, they'd sacrificed their bodies, they'd lost colleagues who died as a result of the attack. But in the end they had safeguarded democracy and upheld their primary directive: Secure and protect the 535 members of Congress.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Person
Virginia Foxx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#House Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#Law Officers#Gop Lawmakers#The Capitol Police#Republicans#Cnn#Senate Gop#Justice Department#Commission#Uscp#North Carolina Republican#Capitol Police Leaders#Capitol Police Officers#Official Capitol Police#Servants#House Members#Capitol Hill Leadership#Congressional Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
U.S. PoliticsDaily Advance

GOP chooses Big Lie over Jan. 6 truths

Insurrection: “a violent uprising against an authority or government.” That pretty much nails it, doesn’t it? So, why do some Republicans insist on saying the insurrection of Jan. 6 was not an insurrection? Why do they want to characterize the violent attack as just “a normal tourist visit?”. Now we...
Congress & CourtsNevada Appeal

Jeanette Strong: Facts, not partisan politics

“Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.” Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga. (Newsweek, May 15)
Congress & CourtsMercury News

As GOP blocks inquiry, questions on Jan. 6 attack may go unanswered

WASHINGTON — In blocking the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Republicans in Congress have all but closed off the possibility of a full and impartial accounting for one of the most serious assaults on American democracy in history, leaving unanswered critical questions with broad implications for politics, security and public trust.
Congress & CourtsGoDanRiver.com

McCarthy wants to arm GOP for for battle in 2022

For Republicans to win back the majority in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said GOP candidates, whether they are incumbents or challengers, must spend time with voters in their communities and come up with solutions about their concerns. The House minority leader said spending time focusing on the latest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
KRMG

Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ruling out a presidential commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, telling House Democrats on Tuesday that having President Joe Biden appoint a panel is unworkable even after the Senate blocked an independent probe last week. Pelosi laid...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Capitol Police Members Rebuke Republicans for Abandoning January 6th Commission

The Republican Party has long fashioned itself as the party of law and order, the party that backs the blue, the party that never forgets. But as is the case with pretty much every stance its members take, the GOP’s support for law enforcement only goes so far as it can serve its self interest. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Mitch McConnell made as much clear this week when they came out in opposition to a bipartisan commission into the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, despite the physical and psychological toll it took on the U.S. Capitol Police.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Family of deceased Capitol Hill police officer implore Congress to establish riot commission

The family of Howie Liebengood, a Capitol Police officer who died by suicide following the 6 January riot, have called for Congress to establish the proposed commission to investigate the events of that day.Virginia congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents the family, published the statement on their behalf, noting that Mr Liebengood would still be alive today were it not for the attack on the Capitol.“We believe a thorough, non-partisan investigation into the root causes of and the response to the January 6th riot is essential for our nation to move forward,” the family writes.“Howie’s death was an immediate outgrowth...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Bipartisan deal in Congress to investigate Capitol attack collapses

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan deal on a new commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared to collapse Tuesday. House Republican leaders demanded the commission’s focus be broadened beyond the Capitol attack – perpetrated largely by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The GOP wants it also to investigate urban violence they blame largely on Democrats.
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

OPINION: Can a Jan. 6 commission slow GOP gaslighting?

May 16—In the same week when more and more Republican lawmakers were making light of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — one Georgia representative even saying it looked to him like "a normal tourist visit" — top Democratic and Republican members of the House Homeland Security Committee reached agreement on legislation to form a 9/11-style bipartisan Jan. 6 commission to investigate the riot and insurrection.
Congress & CourtsTimes and Democrat

House may vote on Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — The House is expected to vote next week on legislation aimed at preventing more attacks on the U.S. Capitol, seeking to establish a 9/11-style commission to study what went wrong on Jan. 6 while allocating $1.9 billion to address the security problems revealed by the insurrection. The top...