AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - On May 18 Daniel Steele, representing Augusta Professional Firefighter Association, went before the Augusta commission. Steele told commissioners the finalist chosen for the Augusta Fire Chief position was not on the list of candidates that were presented by the company the city hired to identify candidates. Steele says the finalist Antonio Burden doesn't meet the requirements. "He does not need any requirements set forth by the city, he does not have the masters degree, he does not have the fire officer classes, he doesn't meet the requirements. He may be a great guy, may be a good battalion chief but he's not what the city of Augusta needs right now."