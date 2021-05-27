Report: ‘Variants of concern’ now make up majority of COVID cases in state

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand says it has detected its first locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus variant discovered in India, as it announced the formal rollout of its national vaccination plan next month. An official says 15 cases of the Indian variant were found in a camp for construction workers in Bangkok. The government has banned the arrival of any non-Thais from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal in an effort to prevent the spread of the variant. The government says a national state of emergency will be extended to the end of July to help contain the virus. The government also announced it will begin its nationwide vaccination campaign on June 7.