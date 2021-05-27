Cancel
Hawaii County, HI

Report: ‘Variants of concern’ now make up majority of COVID cases in state

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 variants now account for a majority of virus cases in Hawaii, according to a new report released Wednesday by the state Department of Health. “Variants of concern now make up more than 90% of the genomes sequenced by our lab,” said State Laboratories Division Director Dr. Edward Desmond in a news release. “We detected our first variants in January, and in just four months they have replaced the original COVID-19 lineages as the COVID we find most often.”

Hawaii County, HIWest Hawaii Today

Jail outbreak worsens: 61 more HCCC inmates test positive for COVID-19

More than five dozen Hawaii Community Correctional Center inmates received positive COVID-19 test results Saturday, bringing the total number of cases associated with the Hilo jail to 72. Hawaii Community Correctional Center said it received 119 inmate test results Saturday as part of mass testing at the facility. More than...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Cyprus finds first cases of Indian COVID variant

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus has recorded its first cases of a COVID-19 variant first detected in India, its health ministry said on Wednesday, adding they involved individuals who were swiftly isolated and quarantined after arriving on the island. Authorities said the variant was found in four people who tested positive...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Thailand reports 1st cases of Indian coronavirus variant

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand says it has detected its first locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus variant discovered in India, as it announced the formal rollout of its national vaccination plan next month. An official says 15 cases of the Indian variant were found in a camp for construction workers in Bangkok. The government has banned the arrival of any non-Thais from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal in an effort to prevent the spread of the variant. The government says a national state of emergency will be extended to the end of July to help contain the virus. The government also announced it will begin its nationwide vaccination campaign on June 7.
Wisconsin StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID cases up 147, no new deaths: State officials

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 147 on Sunday, May 23, for a total of 608,432, state health officials reported. There have been 6,989 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Sunday. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19,...
Mississippi StateTitusville Herald

Additional variants of COVID-19 cases found in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Additional cases of two variant strains of COVID-19 have been found in Mississippi, the state Health Department said Thursday. Officials said 10 additional cases of the variant that originated in South Africa have been identified in the state, bringing the total to 12. The new cases are from outbreaks in two long-term care facilities — one in Forrest County and one in Covington County.
Public HealthFort Worth Star-Telegram

The Latest: Pakistan reports 1st case of India variant

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s health ministry on Friday reported the detection of the first case of an Indian variant of coronavirus. That’s prompted authorities to trace those who were in contact with the patient who tested positive for the Indian variant. Health officials also reported the presence of South African variant...
Honolulu County, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

State: 35 COVID cases tied to a single employee training event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 20 clusters under investigation across Hawaii, with more than half on Oahu. In its latest cluster report on Thursday, DOH officials said 35 COVID-19 cases came from an employee training event on Oahu this month. About half of the workers who...
Hawaii StateKITV.com

Reasons some Hawaii residents remain unvaccinated

Demand for COVID-19 vaccinations continue to drop, as Hawaii only ordered 60,000 doses this week. While there are still people signing up for shots, the state has also been trying to reach those reluctant to roll up their sleeves. According to the Department of Health, as residents' ages go down,...
Erie County, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

UB medical experts: All COVID variants of concern found in Erie County

At this point, every COVID-19 variant of concern has been detected in Erie County, but the good news is, U.S. vaccines protect against all the variants that are circulating. Medical experts at the University at Buffalo say more than 90% of cases analyzed in April in Western New York were variants of concern.
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

All ‘variants of concern’ now in Erie County, UB scientists say

Locally and nationwide, the number of COVID-19 cases is plummeting and the predominant message seems to be that the worst of the pandemic may be behind us. Yet, while vaccinated individuals are enjoying returning to many normal activities, UB scientists doing genomic sequencing of COVID-19 samples note that the actual picture locally is more nuanced.
Collegesknsiradio.com

U of M Lab Earns Funding to Monitor For New COVID-19 Variants, Outbreaks

(KNSI) – The University of Minnesota has received funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sequence 6,000 COVID-19 samples in the next year to help monitor for new virus variants and pinpoint case clusters. The U of M Genomics Center will get nearly $750,000 to run genomic...
Danville, VAgreensboro.com

Positivity rate rises in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District as death, outbreaks recorded

The COVID-19 death toll has increased again in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District at the same time a new outbreak surfaced and the positivity rate nudged upward. A Danville man in his 60s is the latest victim to die from the novel coronavirus. It was one of only 13 fatalities reported Sunday morning by the Virginia Department of Health. Even as virus caseloads have reached levels not seen since early in the pandemic, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District continues to record deaths. Eleven fatalities were added to the logs in May.