Tower Health announced that effective immediately it will offer walk-in vaccinations for the COVID-19 vaccine during all clinic hours. COVID-19 vaccine is currently available for everyone over the age of 12. Individuals ages 12 through 17 will receive the Pfizer vaccine, and are required to have a legal guardian with them for the duration of the vaccination appointment. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is located at 1000 Tuckerton Road in Muhlenberg Township.