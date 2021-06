Miss Makenzie Grace Hughes, 16, of Lavonia, Georgia, daughter of David P. Floyd and Tammy Hughes Floyd died on Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Elberton, Georgia. Services for Makenzie are pending at this time. The family is at the home. Donations in memory of Makenzie Hughes may be made to Coile and Hall Funeral Directors to defray funeral costs. Online condolences may also be sent to the family by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com. Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations of Hartwell, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements.