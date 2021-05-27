10 Things in Politics: Biden urges probe into pandemic's origin

Even as the mother of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick pushes for a panel to study the Capitol insurrection, Senate Republicans are expected to block it at some point Friday when they return to the floor after a debate on an unrelated bill to boost scientific research and development extended into the early hours Friday. "Putting politics aside, wouldn't they want to know the truth of what happened on January 6?” Gladys Sicknick asked. "If not, they do not deserve to have the jobs they were elected to do." She has met with several Republican senators, including Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who said they respectfully disagreed, but that he would try to get her answers for her. GOP lawmakers have said that creating a commission would put them at a disadvantage in the 2022 election. They're set to stage the first successful Senate filibuster under the Biden administration.