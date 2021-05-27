Cancel
Presidential Election

10 Things in Politics: Biden urges probe into pandemic's origin

By bgriffiths@insider.com (Brent D. Griffiths)
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to 10 Things in Politics, your weekday look at the biggest stories in DC and beyond. Sign up here to receive this newsletter. Send tips to bgriffiths@insider.com or tweet me at @BrentGriffiths. Here's what we're talking about:. One thing to look out for today: President Joe Biden visits...

Public Healthwvah.com

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
Congress & Courtsknoxvilledailysun.com

Blackburn calls on Biden to ensure an unbiased investigation into origin of the COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is calling on the White House to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation into the origin of COVID-19. Recent reporting of three researchers at a Wuhan lab who sought medical treatment after becoming sick in November 2019 has painted a chilling picture of the early days of the pandemic. In recent weeks, top medical experts have also become more vocal in questioning whether COVID-19 could have been released from a Wuhan lab.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
U.S. Politicskhn.org

Becerra Urges WHO To Expand Probe Of The Origin Of Covid-19

In a message for the opening of the annual assembly of the World Health Organization, the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Development says, "Phase 2 of the COVID origins study must be launched with terms of reference that are transparent, science-based, and give international experts the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak." This comes as U.S. officials are examining reports that the virus may have escaped from a Chinese virology lab.
U.S. PoliticsMedPage Today

Task Force Leaders Push for Stronger Probe Into COVID's Origin

Leaders of the White House's COVID-19 task force refused to completely discount a popularly held theory that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China. During a press briefing on Tuesday, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci, MD, said "we don't know 100%" where the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 came from.
Public Healthalloaadvertiser.com

Biden: I will make public the results of probe into coronavirus origins

President Joe Biden has ordered US intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. After months of minimising that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China...
Worlddistincttoday.net

China accuses Biden of playing politics with investigation into coronavirus origin

China on Thursday accused the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, which was first detected in China in late 2019. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing that President Biden’s order showed...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Biden pushes to investigate virus's origin

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence agencies to "redouble their efforts" to determine the origins of the coronavirus, saying in a statement that he was calling for a broad government report that incorporated findings from American labs and other federal agencies on whether the virus was accidentally leaked from a lab or transmitted by an animal to humans.
Public Healthnewsverses.com

China refusal to help WHO COVID origins probe accelerated Biden announcement on US investigation: official

China’s refusal to help the World Well being Group’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19 spurred the Biden administration to speed up the declassification of U.S. intelligence and the discharge of President Biden’s assertion revealing that officers are coalescing round “two possible situations” that led to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox Information has discovered.
Presidential ElectionAberdeen News

Riot probe vote, Biden's budget proposal, holiday weekend movies: 5 things to know Friday

Even as the mother of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick pushes for a panel to study the Capitol insurrection, Senate Republicans are expected to block it at some point Friday when they return to the floor after a debate on an unrelated bill to boost scientific research and development extended into the early hours Friday. "Putting politics aside, wouldn't they want to know the truth of what happened on January 6?” Gladys Sicknick asked. "If not, they do not deserve to have the jobs they were elected to do." She has met with several Republican senators, including Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who said they respectfully disagreed, but that he would try to get her answers for her. GOP lawmakers have said that creating a commission would put them at a disadvantage in the 2022 election. They're set to stage the first successful Senate filibuster under the Biden administration.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Countries urge deeper probe of COVID-19 origins at WHO meet

The United States and other countries called Tuesday for a more in-depth investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic's origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive. Addressing the World Health Organization's main annual meeting of member states, representatives from several countries stressed the continued need to solve...
U.S. Politics
The Free Press

Our View: Find the truth about the origins of COVID-19

Though the coronavirus has killed more than 3 million people, including nearly 600,000 in the United States, we still know virtually nothing about how it started. That’s why President Joe Biden’s decision to finally get to the bottom of COVID’s origin is so important. Biden ordered American intelligence agencies to...
U.S. Politicsjusticenewsflash.com

Biden orders a review of intelligence on the origin of the coronavirus in the U.S. Coronavirus pandemic news

President Biden said the United States will urge China to participate in a “comprehensive and transparent” investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. U.S. President Joe Biden has instructed U.S. spy agencies to review classified information about the origin of the coronavirus, including whether it comes from human-animal contact or from a research laboratory in China.
U.S. PoliticsWe Are Change

Biden Shut Down Wuhan Lab Investigation Probing COVID-19 Origins

The Biden administration pulled the plug on a Trump-era State Department investigation into whether COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, according to a Tuesday evening report by CNN. The effort, led by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also sought to determine whether China’s biological weapons program...