Oneonta, NY

INVITATION TO BIDDERS NOTICE I...

Daily Star
 14 days ago

INVITATION TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Article 5A of the General Municipal Law of the State of New York that sealed bids are sought by THE CITY OF ONEONTA, NEW YORK For: 2021 TRANSIT MIX CONCRETE Sealed bids will be received by the Purchasing Agent, John Janitz, until 2:00 p.m., June 3, 2021 at which time bids will be opened and read. City Hall is currently closed to the public, so bids should be delivered to the Oneonta Public Transit office at 104 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820. The bid opening will not be open to the public. Specifications may be obtained from the Purchasing Department during regular office hours and will be emailed to bidders on request, and are available on the Internet at www.govbids.com under for the "Empire State Purchasing Group". The City of Oneonta encourages the submission of bids by companies that are certified as Minority owned, Women-owned and/or Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. DATED: May 21, 2021 John Janitz Purchasing Agent City of Oneonta.

marketplace.thedailystar.com
City
New York City, NY
City
Oneonta, NY
State
New York State
Oneonta, NY
Government
