Cartoon for May 27

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after amusingly pointing out the way she was able to determine a potential Tinder match was a catfish.Last week, Tanith Gregory, who goes by the username @tanithgregory on the app, uploaded a video in which she showed a screenshot of a Tinder profile for a man named Andrew, which included a photo that was taken directly from a Google search for “Tim Johnson model”.The catfishing attempt was obvious because the person in question did not crop the screenshot they took of the Google results, meaning the top of the photo included the words...