TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a child was found dead after allegedly shooting in her family's home late Sunday night. Tempe police responded to an apartment complex near Rural and Baseline Roads around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a four-year-old girl who had been shot. The girl died a short time later. The person who called police, who identified themselves as a family member, said the child shot herself inside one of the apartments.