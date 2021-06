The meteorological monsters are occurring slightly less often in some of the traditionally tornado-prone states in the Great Plains known as "Tornado Alley." “Basically, over the last 50 years, if you live in a place like Dallas, your chance of a tornado there has gradually gone down," said Victor Gensini, an associate professor in the department of geographic and atmospheric science at Northern Illinois University. "But if you’re in a place like Birmingham, Alabama, or Memphis, Tennessee, your threat has gone way up."