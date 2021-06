Police are looking for a 69-year-old Waikoloa man last seen in Hilo more than a week ago. Bruce Graves was last seen about 7 a.m. May 17 in the area of Puueo Street. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with a medium build, light complexion, thin gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, denim jeans and black shoes.