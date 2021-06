The European Commission has today (17 June) adopted a positive assessment of Greece's recovery and resilience plan. This is an important step towards disbursing €17.8 billion in grants and €12.7bn in loans under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) over the period 2021-2026. This financing will support the implementation of the crucial investment and reform measures outlined in Greece's recovery and resilience plan. It will play a key role in enabling Greece emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. The RRF – at the heart of NextGenerationEU – will provide up to €672.5bn (in current prices) to support investments and reforms across the EU.