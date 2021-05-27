Cancel
Lifestyle

Prominent National Site Names This Jersey Shore Park Best in The State

By Lou Russo
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 6 days ago
It's another great honor for a Jersey Shore favorite. One of our very own parks has been named the best in the state by a prominent website. The list of honors continues to grow for our area, and this time around the focus is on parks. The prominent website Travel & Leisure has named Island Beach State Park as the best state park in New Jersey.

