GHC hires new women’s basketball coach
Grays Harbor College has announced the recent hiring of Mark Weber as women’s basketball program. “We are so excited to have Mark begin the process of re-building our women’s basketball program,” Rider said. “His experience as a collegiate coach who demands excellence both on the court and in the classroom and will fit right into the high expectations that we maintain for Choker athletics. He has already hit the ground running and I look forward to the direction he is taking us.”www.thedailyworld.com