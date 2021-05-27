Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

France's Macron admits some guilt for Rwanda's genocide

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA and JOHN LEICESTER
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JR67m_0aD5gCkY00

KIGALI, Rwanda — (AP) — In a key speech on his visit to Rwanda, French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognizes that France bears a heavy responsibility for the 1994 genocide in the central African country.

Macron solemnly detailed how France had failed the 800,000 victims of the genocide but he stopped short of an apology.

France “was not an accomplice” in the genocide but ended up siding with Rwanda’s “genocidal regime" and bore an “overwhelming responsibility” in the slide toward the massacres, the French leader said, speaking Thursday at the genocide memorial in the capital, Kigali.

“France has a role, a history and a political responsibility in Rwanda. It has a duty: That of looking history in the face and recognizing the suffering that it inflicted on the Rwandan people by favoring silence over the examination of truth for too long,” Macron said.

When the genocide started, “the international community took close to three months, three interminable months, before reacting and we, all of us, abandoned hundreds of thousands of victims.”

France’s failures contributed to “27 years of bitter distance” between the two countries, he said.

“I have to come to recognize our responsibilities,” Macron said.

Although Macron didn’t apologize, he won praise from Rwandan President Paul Kagame for his “powerful speech.”

“His words were something more valuable than an apology, they were the truth,” Kagame said. “This was an act of tremendous courage.”

Kagame and Macron both signaled that a page had been turned in France-Rwanda ties.

“This visit is about the future, not the past,” Kagame said, adding that he and Macron discussed a range of issues, including investment and support for businesses.

Macron said they were opening “a new page” and rebuilding ties that are “strong and irreversible.” He said that he asked to be able to appoint a French ambassador to Rwanda, after six years where France has been without one in the country.

Appearing to explain his lack of apology, Macron said: “A genocide cannot be excused, one lives with it.”

Instead, he explained that he decided to apply “the white light of truth” to France’s role in the genocide and recognize its responsibilities.

“This recognition is what I can give. A pardon is not mine to give,” Macron said, promising beefed-up efforts to bring genocide suspects to justice.

Macron also said that he’d come with 100,000 coronavirus vaccines for Rwanda.

Rwandans who had hoped for an apology said they were disappointed by Macron’s speech.

“We don’t want to hear him talk about responsibility, about France’s role in the genocide," genocide survivor Dan Karenzi told The Associated Press. "We, the survivors, wanted to hear Macron apologizing to us officially. I am really disappointed.”

The opposition Rwandese Platform for Democracy party tweeted ahead of Macron’s speech that it hoped he would “apologize honestly” and “promise to pay reparations” to genocide victims.

Macron arrived in Kigali early Thursday and met Kagame at the presidential residence. Macron then toured the memorial to the frenzied 1994 slaughter in which Hutu extremists killed mainly minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.

Macron’s trip builds on a series of French efforts since his election in 2017 to repair ties between the two countries.

Two reports completed in March and in April that examined France’s role in the genocide helped clear a path for Macron’s visit, the first by a French president in 11 years.

The previous visit, by Nicolas Sarkozy in 2010, was the first by a French leader after the 1994 massacre sent relations into a tailspin. Rwanda’s government and genocide survivor organizations often accused France of training and arming militias and former government troops who led the genocide.

Kagame, who has been Rwanda’s de facto leader since 1994 and its president since 2000, has won praise abroad for restoring order and making advances in economic development and health care. But rights watchdogs, dissidents, and others accuse Kagame of harsh rule.

___

Leicester contributed from Le Pecq, France.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
36K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Sarkozy
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Paul Kagame
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#To France#Kigali#Ap#French#Central African#Rwandan#The Associated Press#Hutu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
Business104.1 WIKY

France’s Macron calls for European tech company push by 2030

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday outlined an ambitious push for Europe to create 10 technology giants worth 100 billion euros ($121.26 billion) each in valuation by 2030, in a bid to rival U.S. companies that dominate the sector. The goals are part of a Europe-wide initiative...
Presidential Electionsandiegouniontribune.com

France: Sarkozy denies wrongdoing in campaign funding trial

PARIS — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy appeared in court Tuesday, angrily denying wrongdoing during a trial over the allegedly illegal financing of his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is facing allegations that he spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the...
Politicskfgo.com

France’s Macron sparred with UK’s Johnson over Brexit geography

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron sparred with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the geography of the post-Brexit United Kingdom as the two leaders discussed how to solve the riddle of Northern Irish trade flows. “The president said that Toulouse and Paris were part of a...
Politicsworldnewsinfo4u.com

The anger of provincial France makes Macron vulnerable

The writer is a professor at Queen Mary University of London and author of ‘What Ails France?’. Voters throughout France are heading to the polls in this month’s regional council elections. The results will be scrutinised for clues to the outcome of next year’s presidential and legislative elections. Yet this national political focus, however gripping, may miss some important wider lessons.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

France's Macron says G7 is not hostile towards China

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - The G7 group of nations may have its differences with China over issues such as forced labour and human rights, but it is not a club that is hostile to the Asian economic powerhouse, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday. “China is...
Presidential ElectionCNBC

America is back with Biden, France's Macron says

The U.S. is back as a cooperative leader of the free world under President Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Macron's remark echoes that of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who hailed Biden on Thursday as "a big breath of fresh air". Neither Macron nor Johnson drew an...
EuropeWNCY

France’s Macron tells UK it can’t renegotiate Brexit deal

FALMOUTH, England (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron warned Britain on Thursday that the post-Brexit deal it agreed with the European Union last December was not renegotiable. “Nothing is renegotiable, everything must be applied,” Macron told a news conference ahead of a summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies...
WorldLincoln Journal Star

French President Emmanuel Macron announces future reduction of France’s military presence in Africa’s Sahel region

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron announces future reduction of France’s military presence in Africa’s Sahel region. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. France. Western Europe. Europe. Watch Now: Related Video.
PoliticsQuad Cities Onlines

Man says he slapped Macron because of France's 'decline'

VALENCE, France (AP) — A 28-year-old man on trial for slapping French President Emmanuel Macron testified Thursday that the attack was impulsive and unplanned, and prompted by anger at France's “decline.”. Damien Tarel faces possible jail time and a fine if found guilty of assaulting a public official at the...
Europejagonews24.com

France President Macron slapped in the face

French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face on an official visit to the south-east of France, reports BBC. In a video circulating on social media, Mr Macron is seen walking up to a barrier on a trip to Tain-l'Hermitage outside the city of Valence. A man in...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

What's in a slap? France ponders meaning of Macron assault

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to continue greeting crowds during his travels despite being slapped in the face, sparking debate on Wednesday about whether such walkabouts are wise in a fraught political climate and what the assault symbolised for the country. Macron shrugged off being struck across the face...
Politicsworldnewsinfo4u.com

Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face during walkabout in France

A man slapped Emmanuel Macron in the face on Tuesday, briefly interrupting a walkabout during the French president’s tour of the provinces ahead of this month’s regional elections. Two 28-year-old men were being questioned by the gendarmerie after the audible blow — accompanied by a shout of the royalist slogan...
Agricultureasumetech.com

France .. Macron’s first comment after his slapping incident

French President Emmanuel Macron said the incident of his slap in the face was an isolated incident, behind which violent extremists were behind. Macron added that violent people should not be allowed to dominate political dialogue. Macron was slapped by a person while visiting the southeast of the country, die...