U.S. Politics

Cannabis Legalization Has Been Lucrative For States

By Christine Stuart
ctnewsjunkie.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of May 2021, the 18 states that have enacted laws legalizing, taxing and regulating adult use cannabis have reported a combined $7.9 billion in tax revenue, according to a report by the Marijuana Policy Project. An estimated $2.7 billion of that was in 2020 alone, according to the report....

ctnewsjunkie.com
