President Biden asks to have intelligence agencies further investigate origins of COVID-19

By Staff
wbyz94.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he has asked the intelligence community to “redouble their efforts” to find the likely origins of COVID-19 and provide him with a report within 90 days. Biden said that questions continue to grow about whether the coronavirus was caused by an accident in a Chinese laboratory or if it developed from human contact from an infected animal. Biden said in a statement, “I have also asked that this effort include work by our national labs and other agencies of our government to augment the intelligence community’s efforts.”

www.wbyz94.com
