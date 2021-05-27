Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Forecast: Nice start to weekend before rain chances increase

By Meteorologist Andrew Adams
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqtOD_0aD5fRmQ00

The next week remains fairly stagnant temperature-wise. We’ll consistently see mornings drop near the 70-degree line.

We warm up into the low 90s by the afternoon; very much where we should be this time of year.

The thing we will see change the most is our rain chances. High pressure that’s had its grasp on the area will break down through the weekend.

Friday and Saturday, we could see a sprinkle or two in the evening. Sunday takes a small step up with enough moisture for some isolated showers late.

The real noticeable change arrives on Memorial Day. More abundant moisture sets back into the area.

This will raise rain chances during the afternoon to “scattered” (or 30-40 percent coverage) for the next work week. Rainy season appears to be on our doorstep.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentracefans.net

Warm but cloudy weekend with low chance of race day rain in France

The French Grand Prix is expected to be overcast for much of the weekend, with a slight chance of rain showers on race day. Forecasts indicate Friday will be the sunniest of the three days of running at Paul Ricard. The morning session will see relatively heavy cloud but this should turn sunny by second practice.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Muggy air is back and rain chances return by late weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Sunny and hot again today with highs in the low 90s. Expect a southwest wind at 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the low 70s. Winds will be light. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy with afternoon highs in the low 90s and...
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Very nice today, heat and humidity return this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Spring-like today, but summer returns this weekend… Temperatures will only warm to near 80 today, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Humidity will be low, making it feel more like spring. We will see sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in at times. Rain chances will be slim.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Humidity on the rise with increasing shower chances this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bit more humid today, but expected to remain dry for now. Shower chances increase late this weekend and into next week. TODAY: Mostly Sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. Expect a southwest wind at 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in...
EnvironmentCBS 46

FORECAST: Heavy Rain Father's Day Weekend

Dry weather continues through the end of the work week, but rain chances increase this weekend as what will be "Claudette" moves over the Southeastern United States. Sunny and hot with highs near 90. Light wind and low humidity. What you need to know. We'll see plenty of sunshine the...
Environmentwymt.com

Warmer temperatures return, rain chances increase by this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summerlike conditions return to the mountains by the end of the week with warmer temperatures and higher humidity. Scattered rain chances creep back into the forecast by Father’s Day Weekend. Tonight through Friday night. We have one more gorgeous evening in store tonight with cool temperatures...
EnvironmentWJCL

Tropical system may increase rain chances for Father's Day

A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will push across the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday. There's a good chance this will be named Claudette and make landfall as a tropical storm. As Claudette tracks northeast across the South and Southeast it will pull moisture north...
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

NWS: Severe Storms Expected Friday, Rain and Storm Chances this Weekend

STATEWIDE–Severe weather is expected across Indiana on Friday. “We’re looking for two waves of chances of thunderstorms,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “The first will be moving in overnight and will persist into the morning rush hour Friday morning. There is a chance for much stronger thunderstorms Friday afternoon between about 3 and 10 pm. In that time period, the main threat is damaging winds and we can’t rule out an isolated tornado.”