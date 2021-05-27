Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walhalla, SC

Westminster-Walhalla police calls

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 6 days ago

Police and ambulances responded to a Westminster neighborhood last night after reports of an out of control vehicle crashing into a home on Bermuda Street. According to what 101.7/WGOG NEWS learned, the police were looking for the driver. Yesterday afternoon in Walhalla there was a large police response to reports of an incident at or near a highway 28/Blue Ridge Boulevard restaurant near the city limit. One policeman was seen approaching a stopped car in the highway median, with a hand on his holster. A law enforcement source told us at least one person was charged.

wgog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westminster, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, SC
Walhalla, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Walhalla, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Control Vehicle#Home#Bermuda Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Walhalla, SCwsnwradio.com

Tragic Incident Near Walhalla Thursday

Counseling services are being made available to members of the Oconee Sheriff’s Office and Walhalla Police who were present when a man took his own life early Thursday. According to officials, deputies were called to a domestic incident at a home near Walhalla, which led to a traffic stop in the parking lot of a local store that was closed at the time. Reports from authorities stated that the man, at one point, retreated to his vehicle, grabbed a gun and pointed it at himself. Officers at the scene tried to talk to the man and negotiate with him, but he unfortunately shot himself. The man was taken to a Greenville hospital where he passed away about two hours later. No shots were fired by law enforcement officers.
Walhalla, SCwgog.com

Fatal accident victim was Oconee businessman

The head of a small operation within the Oconee Business Center in Walhalla lost his life last week in a traffic accident on highway 11 in Greenville County. His wife survived the accident. The death May 13 of Dana Todd, a Keowee Key resident, is being mourned locally—especially by Dave Eldridge of the Tri-County Entrepreneurial Development Corporation. Eldridge counted the 58-year old Todd a personal friend, and he championed the strides that Todd’s Vermon company has made in producing ultrasonic probes. Though small in size, Vermon is an example of a successful start-up company which has a connection with French businessmen. Todd died in a highway 11 accident at Marietta. Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said, “On Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 our office responded to Highway 11 and Danna View Court for a traffic collision involving two vehicles. The driver in one of the vehicles, identified as 58-year old Dana Todd, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after the arrival of EMS. An external examination on Thursday, May 13, 2021 determined the cause of death to be due to blunt force trauma. Manner of death is accidental.”
Mental HealthLebanon-Express

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Oconee County, SCFOX Carolina

OCSO announces they are recognizing National Police Week

OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that they are recognizing and commemorating May 9- 15 as National Police Week and Saturday as Peace Officers Memorial Day. Deputies say that as part of this recognition, the Oconee County Council issued a proclamation last Tuesday recognizing...
Oconee County, SCwsnwradio.com

National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing and commemorating this week, May 9th thru May 15th, as National Police Week and this Saturday as Police Officers Memorial Day. As part of this recognition, Oconee County Council issued a proclamation last Tuesday evening during its regularly scheduled County Council meeting recognizing...
Anderson, SCwsnwradio.com

MAN WANTED IN OCONEE COUNTY DIES FROM GUNSHOT WOUND

Anderson, SC – Greg Shore, Coroner advised that his office is currently investigating the death of a man that was apparently being sought by Oconee County Law Enforcement in connection to an outstanding warrant and was found last night with a gunshot wound. Anderson Police Department, Anderson Fire Department and...
Walhalla, SCCBS 46

Police: South Carolina missing teen found

ATLANTA (CBS46)- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, the missing teen Ariel Ray Underwood, 13, of Walhalla, South Carolina, has been found after disappearing for several days. Underwood left her home at some point on Tuesday or Wednesday but was reported as missing on Wednesday. Authorities said Underwood...
Westminster, SCFOX Carolina

Officers: Armed and dangerous suspect wanted after shooting incident

WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Westminster Police Department says they are looking for a suspect they consider armed and dangerous after a shooting incident in Westminster on Sunday. Officers say the suspect, Noah "Elijah" Cleveland is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and two counts of Possession of a...
Westminster, SCwsnwradio.com

Westminster Man Charged with Felony DUI with bodily Injury

Sheriff’s Deputies have charged 36 year-old Scott Hamilton Harris of Westminster with Felony DUI – Bodily Injury. He remains in custody with a bond amount set at $25,000. His arrest stems from an early morning accident last Thursday on US Hwy 123 near the Georgia-South Carolina State Line. According to reports, Harris was identified as the driver of a Jeep that was in an accident which resulted in the hospitalization of a passenger in his vehicle.
Oconee County, SCWYFF4.com

New details released in search for missing Oconee County teen

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has released new details in the search for a missing teenager from Walhalla. Investigators say they are looking for 13-year-old Ariel Ray Underwood. They said Ariel left her home on Goat Road sometime between 10 p.m. May 4 and 7 a.m. May 5. Family members...
Oconee County, SCwsnwradio.com

Recent Evaluation Revealed “Disturbing and Sad” Information About Past Practices by Oconee County Animal Control

Information from a recently released animal shelter evaluation report is set to appear in the local newspaper this week. The report outlined process and procedure improvements for shelter operations, but also contained disturbing and sad information regarding past practices at Oconee County Animal Control, a division of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Arizona Statemy40.tv

Officials: Missing SC teens may be traveling with others in a U-Haul with an Arizona tag

WALHALLA, S.C. (WLOS) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office released updated information on Saturday in regards to a missing Walhalla, South Carolina teenager. The sheriff's office says based on new information obtained, they believe 13-year-old Ariel Ray Underwood, who reportedly left her home some time between 10 p.m. on May 4 and 7 a.m. on May 5, might be traveling with her 15-year-old boyfriend Bryson Joe Perry and several others in a 10-foot U-Haul Box Truck. Officials say the box truck, which was rented on May 4 from a business in Decatur, Georgia, has an Arizona tag of AE94029 and a truck number of TM1523H.
Walhalla, SCFOX Carolina

Deputies locate 13-year-old from Walhalla, 15-year-old boyfriend flees scene

WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they found Ariel Ray Underwood, a previously missing juvenile. Underwood was found with 15-year-old Bryson Joe Perry, who deputies identified as her boyfriend. Deputies say that they were located at a business on Highway 11 near I-85 and Fair play. Deputies were called to the business location after a call around 7:15 P.M said that the the two missing juveniles were possibly there.