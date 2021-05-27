Westminster-Walhalla police calls
Police and ambulances responded to a Westminster neighborhood last night after reports of an out of control vehicle crashing into a home on Bermuda Street. According to what 101.7/WGOG NEWS learned, the police were looking for the driver. Yesterday afternoon in Walhalla there was a large police response to reports of an incident at or near a highway 28/Blue Ridge Boulevard restaurant near the city limit. One policeman was seen approaching a stopped car in the highway median, with a hand on his holster. A law enforcement source told us at least one person was charged.wgog.com