Some Hawaii Farms Want To Keep Feeding Locals — Even As Tourism Returns
When the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shuttered slews of Hawaii restaurants and hotels, some local farmers and food distributors instantly lost their client base. Then a new kamaaina market appeared. Concerned about bare grocery store shelves, the unreliability of food imports and the health risks of shopping for food in crowds, an increasing number of local families started looking for convenient, contact-less ways to access quality Hawaii-grown ingredients to make meals at home.www.civilbeat.org