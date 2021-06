Editor’s note: WNLP will post more on the Jaycees’ history with the parade tomorrow.) The La Porte Jaycees made the historic announcement this morning (May 10, 2021) that after being at the helm of the iconic La Porte 4th of July Parade festivities for 74 years, they’ll hand off the task to the City of La Porte. A few hours after the Jaycees’ announcement, the Kiwanis Club of La Porte announced it will handle the duties this year.